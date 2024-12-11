Pep Guardiola is pushing Manchester City to make a move for a “great” £40 million defender, according to a recent report. January could be an intriguing month for the Blues, as their unusually poor form in the Premier League could mean they are active in the transfer window.

Man City transfer news

One player who is on City’s radar but may not be a transfer that happens until the summer is German midfielder Florian Wirtz. The Premier League side are desperate to sign the Bayer Leverkusen talisman, and to get a deal done, they are willing to offer some players as makeweights in exchange for Wirtz.

As well as being interested in Wirtz, City are now pushing to sign Ederson from Serie A side Atalanta. The Brazilian has become a key player for his side in recent times, and his performances have put him on the radar of Premier League teams.

The Blues are keen on a deal as they see the tough-tackling midfielder as an ideal replacement for Rodri, who looks set to miss the rest of the campaign. Signing Ederson will not be a cheap deal for the Premier League champions, as he could cost them £42 million.

Guardiola pushing Man City to sign USA star

According to Give Me Sport, Manchester City are seriously considering a move to sign Antonee Robinson from Fulham in January. The USA international has become one of the best-performing left-backs in the Premier League in recent years, as the Cottagers establish themselves as a mid-table team.

Robinson, who has been labelled a “great athlete” by manager Marco Silva, has been at Craven Cottage since 2020, during which he has been firmly Fulham’s number one choice for the left-back spot. The 27-year-old played 37 times in the league last season, during which he grabbed six assists, and he has continued that form into this campaign, as he’s got four assists to his name in 15 games.

Robinson has become a key player for club and country, and now this report states that City are considering a move for him in the New Year. The Blues are looking at signing a new left-back, and Robinson is among the names being considered as Guardiola is keen to bolster an area that has become a problem.

Antonee Robinson's Fulham stats Apps 166 Goals 3 Assists 16

The left-back is under contract at Craven Cottage until 2028, meaning Fulham are under no pressure to sell. But City are refusing to rule out a formal proposal for Robinson in January, as signing Robinson would allow Josko Gvardiol to move back into the centre of defence, which is his preferred position. Guardiola’s side are not alone, though, as Liverpool are also keen on signing the defender who has a £40 million price tag on his head.