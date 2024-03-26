Tottenham have now sounded out a £26 million forward's camp over his possible summer signing, as chairman Daniel Levy eyes a bargain move.

Levy and Lange drawing up summer shortlist at Spurs

Technical director Johan Lange, unofficial consultant Fabio Paratici and chief football officer Scott Munn, who will all report to Levy, are busy behind-the-scenes identifying Spurs' potential targets this summer.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has already admitted that Tottenham want to sign another new centre-back after Radu Dragusin, while widespread reports have suggested that Spurs wish to upgrade their attacking areas as well.

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Fabrizio Romano to JD Football last week.

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

While the club boast stars like Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Richarlison, James Maddison and Timo Werner among their ranks, there is a case to be made that Spurs could do with that extra injection of proficiency in the final third.

They've done well to cope without club-record goalscorer Harry Kane in their first full season without the Lilywhites legend, thanks largely to Son Heung-min and Richarlison's excellent form, but they've arguably been lacking goals and assists from elsewhere.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league Goals Son Heung-min 14 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 4 Cristian Romero 4

In terms of attacking output, one player who's really impressed this season is Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson. The Iceland international, who is rumoured to be on Spurs' radar, has bagged 10 goals and three assists in 27 Serie A starts over 2023/2024. This has alerted Tottenham's recruitment team, as explained in Romano's Daily Briefing this week.

Tottenham sound out Gudmundsson's camp over summer move

As per a journalist working under Romano, Spurs have sounded out Gudmundsson's camp over a potential summer switch to N17, but Juventus and Roma are also believed to be chasing the forward.

He could leave Genoa for a fee of around £21-26 million, which is pretty affordable from Levy's perspective, and his attacking contribution makes that price tag seem worthy of an investment.

While there have apparently been no official talks, you could make a very stern case that this is a deal which needs pursuing.

“He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one," said teammate Kevin Strootman.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”