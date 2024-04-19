A player who Tottenham have "sat down at the table" for is now dreaming of a move to England, according to reports this week.

Spurs aiming to seal summer deal for goalscorer and assist-maker

After a positive debut season in charge for Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, one of the key priorities for technical director Johan Lange and the recruitment team this summer is bringing in another avenue of attacking threat.

Son Heung-min and Richarlison lead the way in terms of goals for Tottenham, with Timo Werner arriving on loan from RB Leipzig in January to further bolster Postecoglou's attacking options.

Werner has impressed Spurs staff with his application behind the scenes, and some reports suggest that Tottenham are very likely to make his deal permanent for around £15 million, as is the option-to-buy clause in his deal.

However, there are some concerns that Werner isn't exactly proficient enough to be a long-term solution for Spurs, and the 28-year-old has been criticised for spurning too many chances.

Timo Werner's stats for Tottenham since joining in January Numbers (via WhoScored) Appearances 12 Goals 2 Assists 3 Shots at goal per 90 2.4 Key passes made per 90 1.3

As such, even if Tottenham do opt to make him a permanent player for next season, widespread reports indicate another wide attacker or striker could join Postecoglou's side when the transfer window reopens.

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano to JD Football late last month.

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

A relatively cheap option they've been heavily linked with is £26 million Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson, who's bagged an impressive 13 goals and three assists in 30 Serie A starts over 2023/2024.

Gudmundsson dreams of move to England after Tottenham sit down for talks

Tuttosport claimed earlier this week that Tottenham have "sat down at the table" to discuss signing Gudmundsson, and they've shared another update following on from this.

According to the Italian newspaper, as relayed by Sport Witness, Gudmundsson dreams of a move to England after Spurs' discussions, and this could give them a real advantage over transfer competitors Inter Milan and Juventus.

An Icelandic international, the 26-year-old's rumoured price tag could be a particularly big draw for Spurs, and perhaps Fabio Paratici's contacts in Italy could help to secure any potential deal. The north Londoners also already boast a good relationship with Genoa, having signed Radu Dragusin from them in the winter.