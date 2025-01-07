Chelsea basically disassembled their talented and young defensive ranks and pieced them back together with some big-money names that have failed to hit the bullseye for one reason or another.

Fikayo Tomori has won the Serie A with AC Milan, Andreas Christensen left on a free transfer to sign for Barcelona and Marc Guehi is thriving with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

That latter man is particularly pertinent, for Chelsea are looking for centre-backs once again and have turned their attention to the Cobham graduate.

Chelsea looking to sign centre-back

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are searching the market for new centre-backs and could launch a bumper bid for the aforementioned Palace's Guehi, with the on-loan Trevoh Chalobah also carrying a recall clause.

However, transfer insider Simon Phillips notes that Chelsea's options are not so limited and that Bournemouth prodigy Dean Huijsen could be the man for the job, having been added to the shortlist this winter.

Huijsen is only 19 but has passed his first half-term in the Premier League with flying colours, and might be the perfect profile to bring to Stamford Bridge, especially when considering Wesley Fofana's interminable injury struggles.

Why Dean Huijsen could be a Fofana upgrade

In July, Bournemouth signed Huijsen from Juventus in a deal rising to more than £15m, with the young centre-back viewing the Vitality Stadium as the perfect zone for him to grow into his skin as one of Europe's most exciting young talents.

He's been immense, scoring twice in the Premier League and starting the Cherries' past seven matches, showing age-belying maturity and control. He could be the man to replace Fofana.

Chelsea and Fofana have endured an unhappy marriage since he left Leicester in 2022, moving to west London in a £75m package. Still only 24, the Frenchman has only started 26 top-flight fixtures for Chelsea due to non-stop injury problems.

It's time to act, and Huijsen must be the signing, for he is a long-term project while also thriving as a core member of Andoni Iraola's backline. He has what it takes to leapfrog the likes of Fofana under Maresca's wing.

Premier League 24/25 - Guehi vs Fofana & Huijsen Match Stats* Guehi Fofana Huijsen Matches (starts) 19 (19) 12 (12) 14 (9) Goals 2 0 2 Assists 1 0 0 Clean sheets 4 1 4 Touches* 66.1 70.9 52.1 Pass completion 84% 90% 85% Key passes* 0.4 0.4 0.7 Ball recoveries* 4.3 4.1 3.0 Tackles + interceptions* 2.2 2.1 2.4 Clearances* 4.7 3.9 4.3 Total duels (won)* 5.4 (64%) 4.8 (57%) 3.4 (57%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Huijsen isn't as refined as Fofana - nor Guehi - yet, but at 19 he's certainly taken to the Premier League without seam, even being hailed for his "ridiculous" technical quality by analyst Ben Mattinson.

Further evidence: as per FBref, the Spain youth international ranks among the top 4% of Premier League defenders this season for goals scored, the top 1% for shot-creating actions, the top 7% for progressive carries and the top 12% for aerial duels won per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

They say that the best ability is availability, and with Fofana missing so much football over the past few seasons, surely it would be worth targetting a star in the making such as Huijsen, one whose athleticism and technical flair could be perfect for Enzo Maresca's expansive system.

There's something special about this kid, and Chelsea need to make sure they snap him up quickly, because if they don't, another top-class suitor will, for sure.