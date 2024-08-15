Within the current squad, Everton have numerous players who have been excellent servants to the club - even during some of the darkest days which included the various points deductions last season.

Seamus Coleman is currently the Toffees’ longest-serving player, having arrived at Goodison Park back in 2009, with the Irishman entering his 15th year on Merseyside.

However, Idrissa Gueye is another player who has been a superb servant to the club, making 171 appearances for the club in two separate spells, after leaving back in 2019 to join PSG for £28m, before rejoining back in 2022.

The Senegalese talent was a key member of Sean Dyche’s squad during the recent campaign, making 25 appearances, scoring four goals - with three of his efforts coming in the final seven outings of the season.

Eight years on from his first transfer to Goodison, the club have been presented with an opportunity to sign a player from the same nation as Gueye, potentially following in the 34-year-old’s footsteps and becoming a fan-favourite for the Toffees.

Everton could sign £30m midfield talent this summer

After the departure of Belgian ace Amadou Onana to Aston Villa earlier this summer, Everton boss Dyche has been in the market to sign a replacement, but to no avail, with less than two weeks left in the window.

However, his side could reignite interest in Strasbourg’s Senegalese ace Habib Diarra after previously being linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

Despite his tender age, the youngster made 31 appearances in Ligue 1 during 2023/24, scoring three times as Strasbourg managed to secure their top-flight status for another season.

His subsequent form caught the eye of the Toffees, but were put off by the £30m valuation placed on Diarra’s head - understandably given his inexperience in the Premier League.

However, when comparing his stats to another player touted with a move to Merseyside, he would be an excellent addition to Howe’s side and one that can help push the Toffees to a mid-table finish this campaign.

Why Diarra can allow Everton to forget about McTominay

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is the latest name to be linked with a move to Everton despite huge interest from Fulham, who have already had multiple bids rejected for the Scottish international.

Erik ten Hag’s side are said to be holding out for a fee in the region of £25m to part ways with the 27-year-old, who could be the latest player to be sacrificed in the overhaul at Old Trafford.

Whilst he would provide a more experienced Premier League option than Diarra, when comparing the pair’s respective stats from 2023/24, the Senegalese youngster blows McTominay out of the water.

The “superb” Strasbourg man, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, may have registered half the goal contributions of McTominay, but managed to average more progressive carries and progressive passes per 90 - showcasing the ability he possesses in possession.

How Diarra & McTominay compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Diarra McTominay Games played 31 32 Goals + assists 4 8 Progressive carries 2.3 1.4 Progressive passes 4.2 3 Pass accuracy 84% 81% Take-on success 55% 38% Interceptions 0.66 0.66 Stats via FBref

He also managed to register a 17% higher take-on success rate, whilst achieving an 84% pass completion rate - showcasing an end product at the end of his mazy runs through the centre of the pitch.

Diarra has also matched the Man United man defensively, averaging the same amount of interceptions per 90 - making him an excellent box-to-box option for Dyche in 2024/25.

Despite the extra £5m needed for Diarra compared to McTominay, it’s a no-brainer for Everton to pursue a move for the Senegalese talent - with the youngster seven years younger than the Scotsman, giving him more chance to develop and make the club a profit on their investment.

Their success with Gueye in recent years could provide an added reason to make Diarra their number one target, with the 20-year-old having all the talents to partner and learn from the experienced midfielder at Goodison Park.