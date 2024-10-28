Guillem Balague has dropped a major update over the possibility of Xavi Hernandez becoming the new Manchester United manager. The Red Devils are looking for their eighth manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

United suffered their fourth loss in their opening nine Premier League games on Sunday, and in the end, it was the final straw as the United hierarchy announced this Monday morning that Erik ten Hag is no longer the manager.

The Dutchman has been in charge of the Red Devils for two and a half years, during which he won two trophies, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. The club released a statement thanking Ten Hag for his services at Old Trafford: "We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited."

The Red Devils are now beginning their search for a permanent replacement, with managers such as Ruben Amorim, Xabi Alonso, and Julian Nagelsmann all being linked with the role in the last week or so. Xavi has also been linked with a move to United, and there has now been a major development in a potential move.

Spanish reporter Balague has taken to X and has revealed that the stance of Xavi has not changed; he plans to wait until the summer before taking on a new job. The Spaniard has been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, and he emerged as an option to replace Ten Hag at the end of last week.

However, Balague has revealed that Xavi still wants to take a year's sabbatical and then start a new project in the summer, further adding that he has not heard from United at this stage. It was reported last week that a meeting led by Omar Berrada was held in Barcelona as United looked to discuss a potential move, but it seems they will have to see out the rest of the campaign under Van Nistelrooy if Xavi is their top target.

Xavi's Barcelona record Games 143 Won 91 Drawn 23 Lost 29

The Spain legend was in charge of Barça for two and a half years, leading the club to the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup. The former midfielder has only managed Al-Sadd SC in Qatar as well as Barça, meaning he would be somewhat of a gamble for the Red Devils as he’s never played or managed in the Premier League before.