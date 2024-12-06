Manchester City finally bounced back to winning ways at The Etihad on Wednesday night with a convincing 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

It ended a run of seven matches without a win in all competitions and a run of four Premier League losses in succession for Pep Guardiola's team, who have struggled in recent weeks.

They are currently nine points behind Liverpool, who they lost 2-0 to at Anfield last weekend, in the title race and two points behind Chelsea and Arsenal in second and third in the division.

The Cityzens have plenty of work to do if they want to catch up on their rivals and come out on top in the title race, to win their fifth Premier League title in a row.

It was no surprise that the return of Kevin de Bruyne to the starting line-up ended the club's winless run, as the Belgium international assisted the opening goal for Bernardo Silva and scored the second in the 3-0 win over Forest.

City have had issues in midfield this season and Guardiola has seemingly noticed that, as it is now being reported that the manager wants to bolster his options in that area of the pitch.

Manchester City eyeing up Premier League star

According to the Daily Mail, the Spanish head coach is pushing for the club to secure a deal to sign Newcastle United central midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The report claims that City considered a swoop to bring the Brazil international to The Etihad in the summer transfer window, only to opt to bring in Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Barcelona - one year on from his exit from the club - instead.

It states that the Premier League champions were put off by the midfielder's mouth-watering £100m release clause, which led to them going down the less expensive route with the veteran German.

The outlet adds that Guardiola still wants to sign Guimaraes to bolster his options in the middle of the park and that he is considering offering Matheus Nunes to the Magpies to get a move over the line, although it is unclear how much they value the Portuguese gem at.

However, it does not reveal how much they would be willing to offer for the former Lyon star alongside Nunes going to St. James' Park, given the £100m valuation of the Newcastle sensation.

The board must, now, back Guardiola when the January transfer window officially opens for business next month by swooping to sign the midfield maestro, as he could come in as a big upgrade on Gundogan.

Ilkay Gundogan's form this season

The 34-year-old veteran returned to Manchester City on a free transfer in the summer after one year at Barcelona, having enjoyed a terrific first spell in England, showcasing his quality as a scorer and a creator from a midfield position.

Gundogan scored 60 goals and provided 38 assists in 304 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens in seven years at the club, having joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016.

The former Germany international has not enjoyed the easiest of homecomings in Manchester, as he has struggled in the Premier League this season.

Gundogan has scored two goals in five appearances in the Champions League for City in the 2024/25 campaign, but has not managed to replicate that kind of goalscoring form domestically.

24/25 Premier League Ilkay Gundogan Appearances 13 Starts 10 xG 1.45 Goals 0 Big chances created 0 Assists 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the German midfielder has not made the most of the opportunities that have come his way in the Premier League this term, as he has underperformed against his xG tally.

The City veteran has also failed to offer much in the way of creativity without a single 'big chance' created and one assist in his 13 appearances in the division so far.

These statistics suggest that Gundogan has not been a difference-maker in possession for the Cityzens and that is one of the reasons why the club should dip into the market to sign an upgrade on him when the window opens next month.

Why Manchester City should sign Bruno Guimaraes

There are several reasons why the City board should sanction a deal for Guimaraes and one of them is that he is in the prime years of his career at the age of 27.

Rather than being a 34-year-old veteran in the final throes of his career, like Gundogan, the Brazilian could arrive at The Etihad at the peak of his powers.

Guimaraes is also an ideal target for a January transfer window because he is a proven Premier League performer who could hit the ground running in the second half of the season to make an instant impact, rather than a signing from another league who could need time to adapt to the league and the country.

His performances in the top-flight also suggest that the quality is there for him to come in and offer more than Gundogan in and out of possession for Guardiola in the middle of the park, to improve City's midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes (Premier League) 23/24 24/25 Appearances 37 14 xG 4.82 0.85 Goals 7 0 Big chances created 12 3 Assists 8 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Guimaraes has caught the eye with seven goals from 5.67 xG and a whopping 15 'big chances' created in the Premier League since the start of last season.

Whilst he is yet to score in the current campaign, the Brazilian maestro, who was dubbed a "world-class" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has offered more creativity than Gundogan - with three more 'big chances' created.

What the Newcastle star has offered in abundance this season, however, is defensive quality with 3.2 tackles and interceptions and 7.9 duels won per game, whilst the German has only made 1.3 tackles and interceptions and won 3.2 duels per match.

These statistics suggest that Guimaraes could come in and offer more as an attacking presence and as a combative midfielder who can break up opposition attacks, which is why City must secure his services in January.