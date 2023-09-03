Bedlam. That was the word Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury aptly used to describe Declan Rice's first and last-gasp goal for the club as Arsenal beat Manchester United.

Indeed, the sound inside the Emirates was deafening, but perhaps not something we hadn't heard before.

Only a few months ago Reiss Nelson crashed home a last-minute winner against Bournemouth in injury time. For title-challenging reasons, that strike was massive, but the sheer emotion that was shown as Arsenal's £105m signing found the net on Sunday was something else.

It was a moment that truly saw the England international arrive as an Arsenal player and one that supporters won't forget in a hurry.

For a moment it looked as though they had lost the game too. Alejandro Garnacho's 88th-minute strike, which was ultimately disallowed for offside, was the turning point that Mikel Arteta's men needed.

Within minutes they were ahead and then moments later, Gabriel Jesus sat Diego Dalot down on the counter attack before rolling the ball home to seal a remarkable 3-1 victory in injury time.

Rice and Jesus were the heroes but another man, that of the returning Gabriel Magalhaes, deserves just as much praise.

How did Gabriel play against Manchester United?

The Brazilian was easily one of the club's best players last season, building a rapport with William Saliba that ensured Arteta had one of the finest centre-half pairings in the Premier League.

This term, however, has been different. Until Sunday, the former Lille man hadn't started in the early weeks of the season. A makeshift defence was instead preferred, with Ben White moved inside and Thomas Partey at right-back.

Partey, however, missed the game with United through injury which ensured Arteta could move back to his tried and tested four-man defence. Gabriel was the main beneficiary and he returned in some style.

Gabriel in numbers vs Man United 73 touches 88% pass success rate 6/8 duels won 100% aerial duels won 3/4 long balls completed

Stats via Sofascore.

Arsenal did concede through Marcus Rashford's opener in the first half but the £100k-per-week defender wasn't at fault there. In fact, he didn't really truly come alive until the second 45 minutes.

Anthony Martial offered little up top and it wasn't until debutant Rasmus Hojlund entered the fray that Gabriel sprung into action.

He relished the physical battle with United's new signing, and dispatched him with ease as the young forward tried to enter the penalty area late on. Hojlund dragged the ball inside but was completely outmuscled.

Taking 73 touches throughout the contest, while winning six out of his eight physical duels, it was a complete performance by Gabriel, but his finest moment was saved for the offside goal.

As reporter Connor Humm put it, it was an "outrageous" piece of football IQ as the Brazil international stepped forward at the perfect moment to play Garnacho offside. It may have been lucky, it may have been risky, but it looked brilliant either way.

The 25-year-old has been known to play on the edge and with risk, but today it more than paid off in a moment that helped turn the game around for Arsenal.

It was a shock that he didn't start until this weekend but on the evidence provided, he should be a shoo-in alongside Saliba again for the foreseeable future.