Leeds United have been dealt some recent frustrating news, but the money gained from such an outgoing could prove pivotal not just in replacing him, but bolstering the rest of the squad too...

Is Gus Hamer joining Leeds United?

The Whites were rocked earlier today when news broke suggesting that Tyler Adams' release clause had been met by Premier League giants Chelsea.

With the free-spending west London outfit set to secure another coup, it will be at the huge detriment of Daniel Farke, who likely hoped that he could build his all-action philosophy for the campaign around the tough-tackling USA international.

However, to take the positives from such a dire situation, the report also denotes a £20m fee set to be earned. This could go a long way, not least by finalising their interest in Coventry City's Gus Hamer, who is reportedly available for just £12m this summer.

In one fell swoop, the Yorkshire outfit could be set to lose their star man, rake in big funds, and invest in a new ace set to offer an immediate upgrade.

How good is Gus Hamer?

Despite having suffered from injuries in key moments, Adams still starred amidst what was a miserable campaign for the Elland Roud outfit.

Faltering to a 19th-placed finish, they conceded the most goals in the entire Premier League with 78 and cycled through three different managers before falling to the drop.

However, the 24-year-old did maintain a 6.98 average rating throughout, buoyed by 82% pass accuracy alongside one key pass, 1.5 interceptions, one clearance and 3.7 tackles per game, via Sofascore. Only Joao Palhinha recorded more tackles per game than him, and of those who featured five or more times in the league, Adams was Leeds' highest-rated player.

It is therefore no surprise to see why a top club craves his services, as he did showcase an ability to shine despite the lack of talent surrounding him.

Saying that, the former RB Leipzig star is not wholly irreplaceable, no matter how frustrating his exit might prove to be.

Especially if he were to be replaced with Hamer, who although offers a far less defensive play style, would provide unimaginable quality for the Championship level.

His presence could actually prove to be far more impactful than Adams' could have ever been in the second-tier.

His starring display in Coventry's opening-day loss to Leicester City helps emphasise this, as he carried on from last season's triumphs to shine yet again.

The 26-year-old machine posted an 8.4 rating, forging three big chances, assisting once and making a mammoth five key passes, via Sofascore - if not for the goalscoring exploits of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, there would have been nobody on the pitch even close to his level.

What makes this even more impressive is the fact that he somewhat maintained these levels throughout the 2021/22 season, as the Sky Blues made their way to the play-off final, falling at the final hurdle.

Throughout that campaign he would post a 7.35 average rating, recording 19 goal contributions as well as 1.8 key passes and 2.6 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

It is no surprise to see both his character and quality lauded by teammate Marko Marosi:

"Gustavo is unbelievable. He is a funny guy as well and a great character".

With a similar tough-tackling presence, combined with a talent that makes him one of the division's top creators, this deal surely marks a no-brainer for Farke seeking to instantly reinvest the incoming Adams money on his replacement.