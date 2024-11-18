A Celtic exit in the summer of 2025 is "not out of the question at all", according to a fresh update from a "superb" 24-year-old Hoops player.

Latest Celtic news

The January transfer window isn't a million miles away now, so it is no surprise to see Celtic being linked with plenty of potential new signings. Highly-rated teenage Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller has emerged as an exciting target for the Scottish Premiership champions, but rivals Rangers are thought to be providing competition.

There are players who could head the other way in January, however, with Alexandro Bernabei one such figure, with the left-back reportedly playing his final game for Celtic, following a loan move to Internacional.

In terms of current injuries, Adam Idah was ruled out of the international break because of injury, with his involvement with the Republic of Ireland ending before their UEFA Nations League matches got underway. The hope is that he will be back in the fold sooner rather than later, though, with his withdrawal more precautionary than anything.

"Superb" Celtic ace hints at exit

Speaking to Fotbollskanalen [via The Daily Record], Gustaf Lagerbielke admitted that he may leave Celtic for FC Twente permanently next summer, having moved there on loan earlier this year: "It is a straight loan until the summer. Then there is always the possibility that I will be bought. So far it’s felt very good there so we’ll see how it goes forward.

"There is always that [chance of going back to Celtic]. I still have a contract there. It’s not out of the question at all. Then I’ll have to see closer to the end of the season what happens with everything. But it’s a fantastic club."

The fact that Lagerbielke was even allowed to leave Celtic on loan during the summer window suggests that Brendan Rodgers doesn't see him as a future part of his plans. This is despite him being admired by his manager, who said of him last December after a winning goal against Feyenoord: "It was a great moment for him because he hasn't been involved in squads, other guys have been in front of him.

"But his attitude in training in the main has been superb and he has always been ready. The irony of him being sent off and then getting the goal was great, a really nice moment for him."

Lagerbielke has generally done well in a Celtic shirt, winning the league title and Scottish Cup last season, but he was limited to only seven appearances in the former and may feel that a move away next year is best for his development.

His admiration for the Hoops is clear, but he is also seemingly happy at Twente and likes the idea of his temporary switch being turned into a permanent one at the end of the season.