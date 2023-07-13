Leeds United's relegation last season was a culmination of numerous failures, from top to bottom.

The hierarchy's questionable decision-making led to three different managers taking the Elland Road dugout in one campaign, and their patience to sack Jesse Marsch arguably outranked all of their failures.

As such, the American was trusted with two transfer windows, of which many of his acquisitions failed him.

However, few proved to be as disastrous as Brenden Aaronson, who was welcomed from Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth £24.7m.

The USA international was expected to underpin this all-action philosophy of their head coach, with an injection of creativity and goalscoring know-how to get fans off their seats.

However, what they instead received was an attacking midfielder so dreadfully unprepared for the physicality of English football, who was effectively bullied into submission every week.

Daniel Farke will be desperate to ensure that he does not repeat these blunders of the past, with this summer window sure to be imperative if they are to achieve an immediate Premier League return.

They cannot afford to take such lucrative risks when the potential reward is so unlikely, so the addition of some steelier characters is to be expected. That feeds into the recent links that suggest a move for Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer is on the cards, who is reportedly available for just £10m.

Such a swoop would mark a return to sensible business once more, given how the 26-year-old dominated this division last campaign for the Sky Blues.

How many goals has Gustavo Hamer scored?

With Aaronson having immediately been shipped out by the new manager, it is clear that his future lies outside of Yorkshire. The hope will be that his loan spell at Union Berlin can reignite his career, and allow the Whites to recoup at least some of the astronomical fee initially paid.

The sum was made even more embarrassing by the fact that the 22-year-old would score only one senior goal all year, enduring a 33-match run in the league without finding the back of the net as the season concluded.

It was, therefore, no surprise to see pundit Jon Newsome brand him "lightweight" when talking on BBC Radio Leeds.

Meanwhile, Hamer was tearing up defences in the Championship, spearheading his side's unlikely playoff push which was felled at the final step.

The Dutch-Brazilian playmaker scored nine goals and assisted a further ten in the league, not to mention his deciding goal against Middlesbrough in the playoff semi-final as well as his equaliser against Luton Town in the final.

Such imperious form was always sure to draw praise, with teammate Marko Marosi keen to add his opinion on the goalscoring midfielder:

"Gustavo is unbelievable. He is a funny guy as well and a great character."

This year was no fluke either, as the former Feyenoord star had posted ten assists in the Championship the year before for a comfortably mid-table outfit, and a total of 38 goals across a career where he has features in numerous roles.

It seems with each passing campaign Hamer only improves, as he edges closer to that elusive promotion. Perhaps a switch to Elland Road, under the tutelage of a proven winner at this level, could prove to be the catalyst that returns this massive club back to where the fans will feel it belongs and exorcise the demons of last summer's signing within that position.