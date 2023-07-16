Leeds United will be craving another promotion hero to crop up sooner than their last.

It took 16 long years before the Whites could make their triumphant return to the Premier League, that which was undone in just three short seasons. Now, the search is once again on to find someone to assume that role.

Daniel Farke is sure to be a key player in any success they earn in the Championship, given his proficiency in getting teams promoted from the level, but he will need to forge a team not only capable of claiming that prize, but ensuring that their top-flight stay is not a short one.

Fortunately, rumours are persisting to link them with one man who could occupy that crucial role, as a creative leader ready to spearhead that charge.

Seeking to tempt those who already have a track record of excelling at this level, few seem more available at this moment than Gustavo Hamer, given how his Coventry City side failed in their playoff push and have since lost star man Viktor Gyokeres.

While transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested any deal might not be that straightforward, the respected journalist did state that the former Netherlands youth international could potentially emulate the success of Leeds legend Pablo Hernandez, in the second tier.

Despite that, he told Football FanCast just how influential the Dutch-Brazilian maestro could be, should the Yorkshire outfit bring him in: "Yeah he could definitely be a Hernandez-type figure for them, but convincing Coventry to sell him after they've just lost Gyokeres isn't going to be easy. I'm sure Coventry will try their best to keep the rest of that team together the best that they can, but he is a great player and at this level, he's really hard to replicate."

How good is Gustavo Hamer?

To liken him to someone of Hernandez's quality should speak volumes for just how good this 26-year-old has been of late.

With nine goals and ten assists in the league last season, Mark Robins' £4m-rated midfield general actually outperformed the figures posted by the Spaniard during Leeds' promotion year.

However, it could be argued that his apex came the term earlier, as the former Valencia man had recorded 24 goal contributions in the league alone to outline himself as a true star despite failing to win the playoffs. His bravery in dropping to their level proved to be a catalyst that ignited their eventual Premier League return, which they could now once again rely on from Hamer.

After all, it would take a degree of courage for the former Feyenoord gem to make this move to a freshly-relegated outfit, even if they are one of the biggest clubs in the division.

To further emphasise the similarities between these two stars, during their two most impressive respective seasons, both would blend technical quality with defensive steel.

The 38-year-old, whilst recording three key passes, also maintained 1.6 tackles per game, via Sofascore. Meanwhile, his potential successor saw his key passes drop to 1.8 per game, but his tackles rose to 2.6, via Sofascore.

If Farke is to assemble the team in his image though, with the quality already at his disposal and more that is hopefully set to come, Hamer could underpin any potential promotion push they make in the coming campaign.

As a consistent performer at this level, and a charismatic character to boot, he would hopefully fill the creative void that has arguably been left since Hernandez departed in 2021, helping to secure an instant promotion at the first time of asking.