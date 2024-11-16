Chelsea have entered pole position to sign a highly-rated player who's now looking to leave his club in the very near future, with Stamford Bridge seen as a very viable destination once we reach 2025.

Chelsea looking at signing new centre-forward with January bid possible

Nicolas Jackson's sensational start to the new season, and the presence of Christopher Nkunku off the bench, hasn't stopped high-ranking Blues transfer chiefs from looking at bringing in a prolific new striker.

Jackson boasts nine goal contributions from his opening 12 matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and assisting three others, while Nkunku's bagged 10 strikes overall - even if the vast majority have come in the Carabao Cup and Conference League.

Chelsea have goals coming from all over their front line, with Cole Palmer scoring seven in the Premier League alone, but it remains the belief that BlueCo are considering the signing of a new number nine after missing out on Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

Osimhen's failed move to Chelsea on deadline day left Enzo Maresca without a fresh striking option until January at the earliest, and the west Londoners are apparently considering their options for the winter in that regard.

Chelsea could still sign a striker in January, according to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, with Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson, Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Osimhen all on their shortlist for 2025. Rumours have also circulated regarding a potential swoop for Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has been unplayable since making the move to Sporting from Coventry City in 2023, scoring a total of 66 goals in just 68 appearances - which are numbers reminiscent to that of Man City superstar Erling Haaland.

His phenomenal spell in the Primeira Liga is understandably turning heads at Europe's biggest clubs, including Chelsea, as an update comes from Spain on Gyokeres' future this week.

Chelsea take lead in race to sign Gyokeres

According to a Spanish media source, Chelsea have taken the lead in the race to sign Gyokeres, and it is believed the 26-year-old has his sights set on leaving the Jose Alvalade Stadium "very soon". His contract includes an £83 million release clause, but Gyokeres apparently has a "gentleman's agreement" that he can leave for around £67 million.

“From what I know, there’s a gentleman’s agreement between Spartan and the player to release him around 80 million euros (£67m), 70 to 80 million euros," said Sergio Krithinas on The Transfers Podcast (via TBR).

"But that would be strange how the English clubs would sign a player like that and he was available for 24 million euros a year ago. They didn’t do it."

The fact Sporting managed to get him on a deal that cheap must surely go down as one of Europe's best bargain transfers of the last decade, with Chelsea now having to pay more than triple that amount after just one season.