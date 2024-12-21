Glasgow Rangers return to Premiership action this afternoon as they play their final game before Christmas.

Dundee are the visitors to Ibrox and Philippe Clement will be looking for his side to claim another three points.

The Dens Park side occupies seventh place in the league table and the Light Blues will be looking for a repeat of the result which saw them secure a 3-0 over the club in the quarter-finals of the League Cup back in September.

Remarkably, this is the first league meeting between the two clubs.

Rangers' last game against Dundee

Despite a poor start to the campaign, the Gers made progress into the last eight of the League Cup, which saw them take on Dundee.

Cyriel Dessers gave the home side a deserved lead, before James Tavernier netted a penalty and the Nigerian netted his second of the evening to seal a straightforward passage into the last four.

The previous league match against Dundee at Ibrox was a 5-2 victory which came during the dying embers of the 2023/24 campaign. The Gers found themselves 2-0 down before recovering to take all three points.

Rangers results vs Dundee 2023/24 Date Result Venue 14/05/2024 5-2 to Rangers Ibrox 17/04/2024 0-0 draw Dens Park 09/12/2023 3-1 to Rangers Ibrox 01/11/2023 5-0 to Rangers Dens Park Via Sky Sports

All three points are all that matters this weekend.

Rangers team news vs Dundee

Clement spoke to the media on Friday afternoon ahead of the Premiership clash against the Dens Park side.

He praised the side after a strong performance in the League Cup final, despite the defeat, before discussing his options for the Dundee clash, saying: “There is some flu going around the building, but don't expect anyone missing. No fresh injuries from the last game.”

Good news for the supporters, who will expect to see a full-strength side taking the field this afternoon as the club seek another league victory.

Rangers predicted lineup vs Dundee

Of course, Jack Butland will remain in goal while a back four of James Tavernier, Robin Propper, Leon Balogun and Jefte will likely be used once again.

In midfield, Nico Raskin and Mohamed Diomande did an excellent job throughout the League Cup final, with the latter even scoring to make it 2-2 deep in the game, and they will continue their partnership.

Ianis Hagi started that game on the left wing, but he could well be dropped to the bench to be replaced by Hamza Igamane. Nedim Bajrami and Vaclav Cerny should retain their places from the League Cup final.

Danilo must also be given the nod to lead the line against Dundee. The £6m striker will be looking to continue his excellent partnership with Igamane which has seen the pair both score in their previous two league clashes against Kilmarnock and Ross County respectively.

On the surface, this is a starting XI which has plenty of talent to record a fairly comfortable win today, one that could see the Light Blues return to second place in the table.

While a solid performance would be wonderful, all three points is what the fans want for Christmas.

Rangers predicted lineup vs Dundee in full – Butland; Tavernier, Propper, Balogun, Jefte; Raskin, Diomande; Cerny, Bajrami, Igamane; Danilo