Arsenal will be scrambling to replace a fan favourite this summer, but could already be honing in on their top target.

What's the latest on Hakan Calhanoglu to Arsenal?

That's according to reports in Italy, with InterLive.it noting Edu's interest in Inter Milan maestro Hakan Calhanoglu.

Given his impressive form in what has been a hugely successful campaign for the Nerazzurri, the Italian giants are unsurprisingly seeking to tie down the Turkey international until 2027. However, this report notes that they must watch out for the Gunners, who could well make an attempt to bring him to north London.

With a bid of around €40m (£35m) expected, and the report going on to suggest that they will soon launch their first attack to lure him, Simone Inzaghi would struggle to turn down such a hefty sum given the financial troubles of his club.

As Granit Xhaka nears the Emirates exit door too, bidding farewell to his home support yesterday, Calhanoglu could represent a fine replacement who might even surpass what has been an outstanding season for the Swiss general.

How good is Hakan Calhanoglu?

In a term where Inter will finish in the top four, have already won the Coppa Italia and still have a Champions League final to play, the 29-year-old has been ever-present, as a testament to his quality.

Featuring 47 times, the deep-lying playmaker has been the silent conductor of his side all year, popping up with four goals and eight assists too.

Serie A has played host to some mesmeric performances from the former AC Milan magician, and it is this consistency in the league that perhaps gives credence to the suggestion that he would easily surpass Xhaka.

Whilst the 30-year-old notched seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League, he did so at the tip of a box midfield in a role far more offensive than his potential successor.

Just last season saw Calhanoglu surpass these figures, with his seven goals and 13 assists in the league from deep cementing his return to the top of Italian football.

Even back in 2020 saw the creative leader lauded, with his then-manager Stefano Piolo noting: "It’s difficult to always expect two goals but I expect this type of performance. He’s an exceptional guy, he has the qualities to become the protagonist."

Now, with a 7.31 average rating for this term, the £154k-per-week star has also maintained 2.2 key passes and 1.4 tackles per game, alongside an 88% pass accuracy, via Sofascore. All of these attributes, including the rating, surpass Xhaka's numbers in his greatest offensive year in an Arsenal shirt.

Whilst it would take a while to reach the level of cult hero status that the former FC Basel gem has reached in north London, to surpass his performances would go a long way towards immediately endearing Calhanoglu to the fans as well as aiding in Mikel Arteta's next push for the Premier League title.