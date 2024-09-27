With INEOS once again looking towards the future in the transfer market, one European club are now reportedly resigned to losing their young star after Manchester United sent their scouts to watch him in action.

Whilst Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth clearly took the Red Devils in a new direction in the transfer market, putting an end to deals that will see big-name stars past their best arrive for large fees, they're yet to see the rewards on the pitch. Erik ten Hag's side are once again struggling, with their only win in their last three games coming against League One Barnsley.

Since that result to advance in the Carabao Cup, United have drawn against Crystal Palace in a game that Eberechi Eze arguably could have turned into defeat, and drawn against Ten Hag's former club FC Twente in the Europa League to continue a frustrating spell.

Highlighting the work that is still there to be done, the Red Devils have seemingly turned their attention back to the transfer market. According to Swedish outlet FotbollSkanalen, Hammarby are now resigned to losing Bazoumana Toure after INEOS sent Manchester United scouts to watch the 18-year-old winger in action in Sweden.

Hammerby director Mikael Hjelmberg told FotbollSkanalen as relayed by United in Focus: "There are a lot of clubs coming to the match against Hacken (on Thursday).

“We need to plan for a future without him. Then if it happens this winter, next summer or even further than that – I don’t think so, we’ll see. But the longer we get to keep him the better.”

"Superb" Toure would unleash Amad Diallo

If Manchester United signed Toure, then they'd suddenly have two young wingers capable of taking the Premier League by storm, with Amad Diallo already on the cusp of Ten Hag's starting side. Toure, meanwhile, is already impressing in the Allsvenskan, having scored six goals and assisted a further three to earn praise from the likes of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who dubbed the winger a "superb player".

Manchester United's attack may seem blunt in its current form, but the addition of Toure as well as the continued rise of Amad should finally sharpen what should prove to be an exciting frontline if the Red Devils land a deal for the Hammarby star.

When the January transfer window swings open, the teenager will be one to watch as clubs potentially begin to make their moves in a busy battle for his signature.