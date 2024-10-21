David Moyes time at West Ham United came to an end last season, having spent two spells at the club between 2017-2024.

Moyes took charge of 261 games for the Hammers, having a 1.19 PPM (points per match) in his first spell, and a 1.53 PPM in his second spell.

Despite winning the UEFA Conference League in the 2022/23 season, West Ham’s ninth-placed finish last season was enough for the club to try something new, moving onto Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui's time so far

West Ham currently sit 15th in the Premier League after their opening eight games, having won twice, drawn twice, and lost four times. Lopetegui's men have conceded 15 goals already this season, only scoring 11, and averaging 45.1% possession.

Since the Spaniard took over, the Hammers are averaging 15.5 shots against them per 90 (fourth most in the division), which is actually fewer than they averaged last campaign under Moyes, where they averaged 17.2 shots against them per 90 (fourth most that season).

This was always going to be a hard task for Lopetegui, as he is looking to implement an entirely new style of play, more focused around keeping possession, and playing out from the back, rather than absorbing pressure, and trying to hit teams on the break.

The Hammers board must now ruthlessly sack the former Wolves boss and swoop for another Premier League head coach as his replacement.

Thomas Frank an option

According to Dougie Critchley, when speaking on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, Thomas Frank would be a "really, really smart appointment" for West Ham.

Adam Keys described Frank as a "class act" and this is the sort of appointment that could steady the ship for the Hammers, given his experience in the division.

Frank tends to set up in a 4-3-3, but has plenty of versatility, already using other formations this season, such as 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2, and a 5-3-2. This versatility allows Frank to set his side up in the best way for each particular game, tweaking things based on the opposition.

The ability to deploy a five-back could help West Ham initially defensively, looking to tighten things up and stop leaking goals. This would also then allow for their midfield to have a bit more protection, something they have struggled with so far this season, with a lack of mobility hurting them at times.

Jarrod Bowen could get back to his very best too, and begin to replicate the attacking numbers he managed last season, used in a similar role to Bryan Mbuemo, who has already scored six Premier League goals in eight games this season.

Brentford averaged 14.4 shots against them per 90 last season under Frank, which is better than the 15.5 on average so far this season under Lopetegui. This balance of defensive solidity, tactical variance, and platforming your star players in the best way for them to perform, would give the Hammers an uplift going into a busy winter period.

Therefore, West Ham should ruthlessly sack the Spanish head coach and launch an ambitious move for Brentford's manager to secure an upturn in form.