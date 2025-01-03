Glasgow Rangers began the year in stunning fashion with a 3-0 Old Firm victory at Ibrox. While it might not impact the Premiership title race too much, the result certainly offers hope that plenty of players in the squad are up for the challenge of dethroning Celtic.

Philippe Clement got his tactics spot on against the Parkhead side as he claimed his first win in the derby at the seventh attempt.

It is hard to pick just one player who stood out on Thursday, but Ianis Hagi looked back to his brilliant best.

Ianis Hagi’s game in numbers vs Celtic

The attacking midfielder has attracted the interest of Serie A side Genoa in recent weeks. Judging by his Old Firm display, Clement should do everything he can to keep the Romanian at Ibrox.

Hagi scored the opener after just seven minutes with a well-taken shot from outside the box. He looked determined to steer his side to all three points during the match, creating plenty of chances, as evidenced by the fact he made four key passes while delivering eight crosses into the opposition box.

Three dribble attempts and registering five shots is further proof of just how effective Hagi was in the final third. If he can play like this every week, it won't be long before the 26-year-old is on his way out of Ibrox.

Rangers vs Celtic - Key Statistics Stat Highest Ranked Key passes Vaclav Cerny (5) Tackles Nicolas Kuhn (4) Shots on target Ridvan Yilmaz (3) Ground duels won Mohamed Diomande (7) Successful dribbles Jefte (2) Via Sofascore

He isn’t the only Rangers player who could seal a big-money move away from the club in the future, as Hamza Igamane has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Glasgow of late.

Hamza Igamane could be the next big sale for Rangers

Plucked from the Moroccan side AS FAR in the summer, Igamane certainly took a few months to make his mark at the Gers.

The African striker has since scored eight goals, with four coming in the Europa League while chipping in with two assists.

Reportedly, Everton sent scouts to watch the youngster in action against Tottenham Hotspur just before Christmas, with his early performances clearly attracting some interest from down south.

He may not have scored against Celtic, but his work rate and desire to chase down every ball had their defence working throughout the 90 minutes. It was a mature performance by someone who had spent just six months at the club.

Journalist Josh Bunting praised the striker during the game, saying that such displays will ensure his stay at Ibrox is short-lived:

“Hamza Igamane is not staying at Rangers long in my opinion. Think someone at a higher level will pick him up. So much talent and potential there. Movement is so good out of possession, smart with his runs. Into channels or into the central zones. I’ve been so impressed with him.”

Igamane took 30 touches during the clash while winning just one ground duel, but he never gave the defence a minute's rest, allowing others to move into space.

The second half of the season could see the 22-year-old establish himself as Clement’s first-choice striker, which may certainly lead to his departure next summer if he continues his impressive showings.