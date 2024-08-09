Celtic have been handed a boost as one of their transfer targets is reportedly keen on making the switch to Parkhead this summer, it has been revealed.

Slow summer so far for Celtic

It has hardly been a summer transfer window to get Celtic fans off their seats so far after their impressive Scottish Premiership and Cup double last season. They have replaced the retired Joe Hart with Kasper Schmeichel and up-and-coming shot stopper Viljami Sinisalo, who arrived from Aston Villa.

The Bhoys also confirmed the permanent addition of Paulo Bernardo, who spent last season on loan at Celtic Park and has now signed a five-year deal with Brendan Rodgers' side.

However, beyond that, business has been slow, and despite a 4-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock on the opening day of the 2024/25 campaign, there is need for further strengthening.

Rodgers fired just that warning at the Celtic board last week: "We still have work to do. In transfers, there's always moving parts, it's never as easy as just seeing a player and bringing him in. But I would hope by the end of August we would have the team set up how we would've wanted it, because it's so important.

"You cannot snooze in this game of football. You always have to be developing and improving. We want to ensure that we have an improved squad this season in order to take on all the challenges that we have."

They appear to have taken notice, with a second bid having been tabled for no.1 target Adam Idah from Norwich City, while they have also reportedly begun talks over signing another midfielder.

Midfielder wants Celtic switch

That comes according to Football Insider, who claim that Celtic are ready to hijack Rangers' bid to sign Hannibal Mebjri from billionaires Manchester United this summer. The Tunisian spent the second half of last season on loan with Sevilla, but has now returned and is not in Erik ten Hag's plans, meaning that a permanent departure is the most likely solution.

Hannibal's tough 23/24 season Appearances 16 Starts 5 Minutes played 430 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 5

He has lost his way somewhat since his initial breakthrough, but retains an excellent work-rate, something that saw him draw praise from former boss John Eustace when the pair worked together at Birmingham City.

"The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff," he explained.

However, the 21-year-old has been "deemed surplus to requirements" at Old Trafford, and Celtic have been tipped to be "planning an ambush of their big rivals".

Crucially, Hannibal would be open to joining Celtic, with the midfielder thought to be "keen on a move to either Celtic or Rangers as they both offer the opportunity to play European football".

Currently earning £15,000 a week at Manchester United, he may have to take a cut on his wages should he be looking to push through a move, but should he be able to recapture his Birmingham City form he could prove a very shrewd addition for Rodgers' side.