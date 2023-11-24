The Premier League is back in action this weekend and Goodison Park is set to be rocking as Manchester United are the first to take on Everton following a ten-point deduction during the international break for a breach of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Merseyside club had picked up three wins from their last four outings in the top flight and created a nice bit of room between themselves and the relegation zone. However, the FFP breach has plummeted the side down to 19th.

Nevertheless, a victory for the Toffees this weekend could take Sean Dyche's men straight out of the bottom three, with plenty of football still to be played and the manager could even make changes from the team's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace last time out to add some solidity in the middle of the park.

1 GK - Jordan Pickford

Starting Jordan Pickford in goal is a no-brainer for Dyche. The shot-stopper has been one of the Toffees' best performers throughout what has been a difficult spell these past few years and has proven himself to be one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Premier League this term, having conceded the second-fewest number of goals from teams in the bottom half of the table.

The former Sunderland star boasts a 67.4% save percentage in the current campaign and has been a very effective sweeper-keeper for the Merseyside club, averaging 1.33 defensive actions outside the penalty area per 90.

2 RB - Ashley Young

Bringing Ashley Young to Goodison Park was a smart move by Dyche during the summer. The veteran can play anywhere on the flanks and has proven that once more in recent matches by featuring at right-back, with Nathan Patterson being forced to sit on the bench.

Young will likely be in Dyche's starting lineup to face his former side Manchester United and will be tasked with marking his old teammate Marcus Rashford, who has been on a turgid run of form this term, scoring merely once in 16 appearances for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Young has won 64.7% of his tackles this season, according to FotMob, which could make for a tasty battle on that side.

3 CB - James Tarkowski

James Tarkowski was named the vice-captain of Everton back in August and has led the line brilliantly in the absence of Seamus Coleman. While the centre-back did play a helping hand in the build-up to Crystal Palace's second goal prior to the international break, it's unlikely that the manager will drop a player he believes to be "outstanding".

Compared to all other central defenders from Europe's top five leagues over the past 365 days, Tarkowski is in the top 1% for blocks per 90 and the top 9% for aerial duels per 90 but is also in the top 10% for shots on goal per 90, showcasing his threat from set-pieces which will be important against a shaky Man United defence.

4 CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Like his centre-back partner this season, Jarrad Branthwaite was the central cause behind a Palace goal two weeks ago, tripping Eberechi Eze in the box and giving away a penalty. However, it's unlikely that Branthwaite will be punished given how solid he's been at the back for the Toffees, earning plaudits from Premier League legend Alan Shearer, who labelled him as "outstanding".

The duo could face Anthony Martial, with United's star striker Rasmus Hojlund not set to return until midweek. The Frenchman has bagged just one goal this season and is still waiting for his first Premier League goal of the campaign.

5 LB - Vitaliy Mykolenko

Rounding off the back four, Vitaliy Mykolenko will likely keep his place in Dyche's defence, having had an excellent game last time out at Selhurst Park, scoring a goal within the opening minute of the match before his shot walloped the post and led to Abdoulaye Doucoure's tap-in for Everton's second.

The Ukrainian completed 100% of his dribbles during the game in London, completed four passes into the final third and won 67% of his tackles, while also making five ball recoveries and two interceptions. It was a sensational display by the fullback who deserves another crack at the whip against United.

6 DM - Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has been a key player in the middle of the park ever since Dyche took the reins. However, the Belgium international struggled against Palace a fortnight ago. In fact, no Everton player received a lower Sofascore rating during the match than Onana with 6.5.

The Manchester United-linked midfielder didn't win a single tackle versus the Eagles and lost 67% of his ground duels while also picking up a yellow card for his troubles. Onana was whipped off at half-time for Idrissa Gueye. Perhaps the Belgian will be one of Dyche's only changes ahead of this weekend's game against the Red Devils but could just about hang on to his spot considering how good he's been at Goodison.

7 DM - Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye was Everton's hero on the day, coming off the bench for a subpar Onana and scoring the winning goal four minutes from time. The Senegalese general made two clearances, four ball recoveries and won 100% of his tackles against Palace while bringing a lot of energy to the side.

At the ripe age of 34, Gueye returned to the Toffees for the second time in his career in 2022 for £2m and may have just played his way back into the starting lineup. However, the self-proclaimed "perfectionist" won't be replacing another former United player in James Garner.

8 RM - James Garner

Having received little to no game-time at Old Trafford, James Garner made the permanent switch to Everton in 2022 for £15.5m but it wasn't until this season that fans saw his true potential. Garner has been a key, but versatile player for the Toffees under Dyche and has been used on the wings in previous games in this campaign.

While Jack Harrison has been playing well for Everton, it would make sense to put Garner on the flanks to offer more defensive nous alongside Ashley Young, especially if Luke Shaw returns to action from his lengthy injury spell and starts linking up with Rashford once more.

9 LM - Dwight McNeil

Dwight McNeil is another player who could possibly drop out of Everton's starting lineup when Manchester United come to town this weekend. In the last match, the winger had merely one shot on goal and just two touches in the opposition's penalty area. Additionally, only two of his seven crosses were successful, according to FotMob.

Gueye could have easily displaced McNeil in the team instead of Harrison but the former is creating 1.18 chances per 90 for Everton this season compared to Harrison's 0.63 per 90 and has a deadly delivery from set-pieces which could be the key to victory for the Toffees.

10 AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

At Selhurst Park, Doucoure went level with centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin in leading the goalscoring charts by bagging his side's second of the game. The former Watford man has been exceptional under Dyche and has scored more goals than any other player in 2023.

Doucoure is a handful for any defender and has started every single match in the Premier League so far this term so it doesn't seem likely that Dyche will look to upset the apple cart this weekend.

11 ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

No player has scored more goals at Everton than Dominic Calvert-Lewin but one could argue that the striker has been underperforming this season. Against Palace, DCL failed to have a single shot on goal before being whipped off by Dyche in the 77th minute and being replaced by Beto. Additionally, the England international had four touches in the opposition's box and won merely 27% of his aerial duels, as per FotMob.

The 26-year-old will likely lead the line once more for the Toffees but Everton's reliance on him is solely down to Dyche not having a better frontman on the bench, with summer signing Beto yet to score a single goal in the Premier League so far.

Predicted Everton XI vs Manchester United: GK - Pickford; RB - Young, CB - Tarkowski, CB - Branthwaite, LB - Mykolenko; DM - Onana, DM - Gueye; RM - Garner, LM - McNeil, AM - Doucoure; ST - DCL.