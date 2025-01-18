Sometimes, action needs to be taken in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has - rightly - been hit with plenty of criticism this season, having gone 16 matches without a single goal contribution for a struggling Everton side.

While the non-committal striker has been dismal for large portions of the campaign, he's hardly been helped by his playmakers, with Everton actually the least creative team in the division this season.

Premier League 24/25 - Big Chances Created League Rank Team BCC 16. Leicester 35 17. West Ham 31 18. Ipswich 28 18= Southampton 28 20. Everton 23 Stats via Premier League

David Moyes has a towering task on his hands, but it's not insurmountable. New owners, The Friedkin Group, simply need to invest this month, with a new winger being targetted alongside a centre-forward.

Everton eyeing Harrison upgrade

Turkish newspaper Hurriyet - translated by Sport Witness - have confirmed that Everton are in the running for Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz, albeit with a host of Premier League rivals sniffing around too.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United are all prepared to tussle for the prized winger, who Gala have priced at €30m (£25m) after laughing off initial bids totalling €20m (£17m).

However, the 24-year-old principally plays off the right flank and could be enticed by Everton's need for a star member in that position. Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, plainly, aren't cutting the mustard.

Why Everton want Baris Alper Yilmaz

A little-known player across Europe before Euro 2024 in Germany, Yilmaz made quite the impression with Turkey last summer, earning praise from Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk after he made it "very hard" for him to defend against, the Netherlands star acknowledging his tricks and fleet-footedness.

Turkey were knocked out of the prestigious competition in the quarter-finals, losing 2-1 to the Dutch after an enthralling contest, but Yilmaz stood out across their five matches, averaging 5.8 successful duels and 1.6 dribbles per game, as per Sofascore, while also placing one key pass each match.

He's since been in fine fettle in the Turkish Super Lig, instrumental as first-placed Galatasaray mount a title charge under Okan Buruk.

Ten goals from 18 appearances certainly constitutes a reputation as a goalscoring winger, especially as he's created four big chances and averaged 1.6 dribbles per game too.

Without question, he'd be an upgrade on Harrison for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, with the on-loan Everton star enduring a torrid season in the Premier League, yet to score or assist over 18 outings, equating to 1,001 minutes in total.

The 28-year-old has also only managed to create three big chances while averaging 0.6 dribbles per game, with a measly success rate of 32%.

The Athletic have confirmed this month that Everton are seeking new forms of firepower on the flanks, and Yilmaz would be the electric option capable of steering the club away from the drop zone.

It would be unwise to cut Harrison's loan spell short and send him back to Leeds United, but in Yilmaz, an exciting option could arrive and trump him to the starting spot.