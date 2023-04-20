Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to establish themselves as a true superpower after years of progression under Mauricio Pochettino, with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte both enlisted to help bridge that gap further, with little success.

The Lilywhites now find themselves in an awkward position, with a caretaker manager in the dugout and no plan for the immediate future.

Of all the disarray of the past few years, one thing has always remained constant: Harry Kane's goals.

The English marksman is one of the league's greatest-ever goalscorers, with his tally of 206 just 54 shy of Alan Shearer's previously unbeatable record. However, amidst all the fine finishes and match-winning contributions, the 29-year-old is without a trophy.

Rumours continue to swirl about the future of the £200k-per-week marksman and where his career might conclude, leading to the potential exit of the one consistently good facet about this club of late.

One thing that would be particularly heartbreaking about such a departure, aside from losing a talent branded "world-class" by Conte, is that it would bring to a brutal end his fine partnership with Heung-min Son.

These two forwards hold the record for most goal contributions to one another, having surpassed the legendary Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard relationship.

However, just a quick browse in their academy gives credence to another who might be able to fill the shoes of their legendary frontman. Jude Soonsup-Bell could very well be the next great partner for the South Korean sensation.

Who is Jude Soonsup-Bell?

Having traded Chelsea for North London in January, already the 19-year-old will have endeared himself to the Spurs faithful as a deserter of one of their fiercest rivals.

However, the immense quality he boasts remains an even larger factor in their excitement regarding his future.

Across a stuttered season, littered with change for the teenager, the young forward has still managed four goals and two assists across various youth competitions.

However, last season for the Blues he recorded 13 goal contributions for their U23s which culminated in his debut for the first team.

This ability to both score and create is instantly resemblant to Kane's uncanny ability to do the same. Being able to drop deep and feed other attackers like Son has allowed the speedster to score 143 times for Spurs, with his teammate recording 63 assists during his tenure.

Not only this, but a relentless work rate is sure to endear himself to the likes of interim boss Cristian Stellini, who will likely seek his energy when organising a press.

Tottenham's youth coach Wayne Burnett even claimed, after one fine showing:

"We like Jude, he's a player that has qualities, he's a player that gives us something a little bit different, wants to run in behind but he works tirelessly as well and he showed that today."

With chairman Daniel Levy always one to save as much money as possible, and given the huge fee they would get for Kane's sale, the prospect that Soonsup-Bell could take his place must excite him.

He will hope more than most that the striker, should he be given his chance, can quickly establish another fine relationship with the mercurial Son.