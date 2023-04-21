Despite their recent aversion to silverware, Harry Kane remains one of Tottenham Hotspur's greatest-ever players given his goalscoring feats over the last decade.

It is this consistency that has led to widespread interest in where he might finish his career: whether the 29-year-old will leave the club that made him in search of that elusive trophy, or remains faithful that a major honour will come along to repay his loyalty.

Daniel Levy certainly hopes to achieve the latter, given his recent remarks that almost pleaded with England's all-time leading goalscorer to stay. He claimed: "Harry Kane can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs, but being a legend is also important. I hope one day there is a statue of Harry outside our stadium."

In order to achieve such a goal, bringing Champions League football to their state-of-the-art stadium next season is imperative in tempting the top talent to north London. That opportunity could well be bolstered on Sunday when the Lilywhites take on fellow European chasers Newcastle United.

In what is surprisingly now a top-end clash, with huge repercussions for whoever claims victory, it could provide quite the spectacle.

Harry Kane's goal record v Newcastle United

Kane has now faced the Magpies 16 times in all competitions, and the Tyneside outfit's struggles prior to their takeover have often left the striker in a more favourable position to face them. However, this campaign has seen the tables turn, and any goal that the former Norwich City loanee notches this weekend could be crucial in cutting down the three-point gap that separates them at present.

Despite that, Spurs' record when facing them has been somewhat underwhelming. Six losses during Kane's time at the club is perhaps indicative of the struggling mentality that has plagued the club for years. It is likely what has contributed to their lack of silverware in recent years too.

One of his most memorable outings, however, remains last season's clash at St James' Park in October 2021, where the England captain ended his seven-game goal drought with a remarkable display.

After falling behind, Kane would later fire them in front with a calculated chip over the on-rushing goalkeeper. Then, maintaining an onside position, the lethal finisher would turn provider to ghost in behind and drill the ball across. Heung-min Son couldn't miss, and a win had been claimed.

His first goal against Newcastle had come six years earlier at the same ground but in very different circumstances for both clubs, with Spurs enjoying their first season under Mauricio Pochettino, while the Toon were under Mike Ashley's ownership. It has only been recently that the forward has become a consistent thorn in the side of The Toon, although few teams ever truly manage to silence the legendary marksman.

This has culminated in a total of nine goals and a further three assists across 16 games, one of which came in the EFL Cup.

Harry Kane's head-to-head record v Newcastle United

Since his first appearance against Newcastle in August 2012, Kane has won eight times against the Magpies during his illustrious career. With just two draws, a further six losses is a surprisingly high figure considering the fourth-placed outfit has only recently become a real threat.

Harry Kane's Premier League goal record

Kane heads into this fixture second in the Premier League scoring charts for this season, dwarfed by the unstoppable Erling Haaland. His tally of 23 would usually earn widespread praise, but with the Norwegian set to shatter all goalscoring records in his debut year, he has understandably commanded all the attention.

It was back during the 2014/15 season when Kane truly enjoyed his own breakout season, leading many to brand the youngster a 'one-season wonder'. 21 goals and five assists marked a fine return, but few thought he would replicate it.

However, it is now a figure that he has surpassed in five further seasons, hitting double figures every year since.

This consistency has seen him grow into a true threat to the great Alan Shearer, who still retains the record as the all-time top goalscorer in Premier League history. His tally of 260 has comfortably sat above the competition thus far, but with Kane now on 206, the record is well in his sights.

As the all-time top scorer for club and country, too, he has form for shattering records.

Harry Kane's favourite Premier League opponents

In terms of teams scored against, Kane has plenty of opponents with who he thrives when facing. As mentioned previously, few ever really keep him quiet.

Leicester City have been his top casualty, with 20 goals against them in as many appearances. Everton sit just below them having shipped 16 goals against the £200k-per-week ace, with Arsenal in third. His tally of 14 goals against the Gunners makes him the record goalscorer in the north London derby - yet another accolade.

With regard to wins claimed against Premier League opposition, the Foxes again feature alongside Crystal Palace, who have both lost 12 times to the striker.

West Ham United and Burnley sit just below them, having lost ten times, with Everton appearing again with nine losses.