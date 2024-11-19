Harry Kane's form for England has been a big talking point of late, but will he still be leading the line for his country at the 2026 World Cup? And if not, who could replace him?

There is no question that Kane is one of the greatest strikers this country has ever produced, with the 31-year-old the Three Lions' leading goalscorer in history.

Not only that, but he is second in the Premier League all-time scoring charts behind Alan Shearer, and had he not moved to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, he would have had every chance of overtaking the former Newcastle striker.

For all Kane's brilliance, though, he has found himself under the spotlight on England duty of late, not least during Euro 2024, when his performances were horribly below par - prompting criticism from the likes of Shearer and Gary Lineker.

Whether he was simply unfit is up for debate, but Ollie Watkins became a better option as the tournament went on, and it was telling that Kane was substituted by Gareth Southgate at important times, including in the final against Spain.

Now 31, some feel that the Bayern star's legs are beginning to go, with his preference for dropping deep and not running in behind hurting other players, and there have to be question marks about his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI by the time of the next World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Kane remains likely to be part of the squad as things stand, but if not, who are the leading contenders to replace him? Here are six that we've chosen...

1 Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins is the clear frontrunner to replace Kane at present, with the Aston Villa hero now proving himself as an international striker who can deliver on the big stage.

The 28-year-old's stunning late winner against the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 summed up his quality, and he is a player who could be coming right into his prime.

Watkins now has 5 goals in 18 caps for England, and while that may not be an earth-shattering return, he should score more often if he is given more opportunities from the starts of games. He also has more legs than Kane these days, not to mention that ability to run in behind.

It is worth noting that Watkins himself will be 30 by the time the World Cup begins, so he can't be viewed as the long-term solution leading the line for the Three Lions.

2 Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur

For a while, there were doubts over whether Dominic Solanke would reach his potential, having failed to make himself an important part of Jurgen Klopp's plans at Liverpool.

However, the 27-year-old has done impressively in the years since leaving Anfield in 2019, enjoying five brilliant years at Bournemouth, scoring 77 goals in 216 appearances for the Cherries.

His form there earned him a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, and he has continued to lead the line in formidable fashion, netting six times in all competitions this season heading into the winter period. He has to be considered one of the best choices to succeed Kane.

Solanke is still awaiting his first England goal, and just three caps shows that his international career hasn't got going yet, but he should be involved far more in the next 18 months or so, having earned his first call-up for seven years in recent months.

3 Ivan Toney

Al-Ahli

This time last year, Ivan Toney would have been alongside Watkins as a standout choice to succeed Kane, but his move from Brentford to the Saudi Pro League has arguably seen him fall down the pecking order.

Tuchel may find it hard to justify bringing the Englishman into his squad, considering he is playing at a far lower level of quality to the Premier League. But it should be remembered that he also did well at the Euros when called upon like Watkins - and his penalty-taking ability is second to none, as proven in the quarter-final win over Switzerland.

Therefore, Toney can't be ruled out as a contender to start in place of Kane.

4 Liam Delap

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town may be struggling amid their return to the Premier League this season, but Liam Delap has been one of the clear standout players for Kieran McKenna's side.

Having left Manchester City permanently for Portman Road in the summer transfer window, the 21-year-old has excelled, scoring six league goals in just 10 starts, which is highly impressive for a side near the bottom of the table.

Delap should be viewed as one of the best long-term attacking options for England, and by the time the World Cup rolls around, he will be a more experienced figure who is hopefully still banging in the goals and gaining Tuchel's attention in the process.

The former City youngster has been capped by the Three Lions at seven different age groups, so it may not be long before Tuchel calls him into the senior setup if his progress continues.

5 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

On the face of it, it makes no sense to be talking about Cole Palmer as a possible Kane replacement, but it remains to be seen how Tuchel will set up his England side when he takes charge next year.

Some of the criticism aimed at Kane has been his ability to blunt those around him, from Phil Foden to Jude Bellingham, and the new manager may feel that a more fluid attacking unit is needed.

In Palmer, England have a prodigiously gifted talent who has arguably been the Premier League's best player so far this season, and he has the intelligence and versatility to thrive as a roaming false nine.

The Chelsea star can drop deep and run in behind, and the idea of him dovetailing with the likes of Foden, Bellingham and Bukayo Saka is a mouthwatering thought for Three Lions supporters.

It still feels more likely that Tuchel will want a proper striker in his team, but don't rule this out.

6 Tammy Abraham

Milan

When an English player moves to a foreign country, it can be easy to forget about them because they aren't in the limelight as much.

That has arguably happened with Tammy Abraham, who hasn't played in England since departing Chelsea for Roma back in the summer of 2021.

Still only 27, Milan loanee Abraham shouldn't be ruled out as an option to come in for Kane, with his pace, movement and physicality making him a tough proposition for defenders.

There are likely better choices out there, but a season in Serie A that makes people sit up and take notice back home could change all that.