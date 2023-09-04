Tottenham Hotspur spent well in the summer, as Ange Postecoglou was handed a huge pot of funds with which to usher in his revolution.

The former Celtic boss has grand plans of translating his Scottish success into the Premier League, but will first need time to get his squad on the right wavelength.

However, the early signs are looking overwhelmingly positive, with the Lilywhites going into the latest international break second in the league, having amassed ten points and remaining one of just six teams left unbeaten thus far.

Few would have predicted that start for the north London outfit given how they finished last season.

It seems that already Spurs have started to regain some of the feelgood factor that has seldom been seen since Mauricio Pochettino’s time at the club, with many hoping that the Australian tactician can even lead them to new heights.

However, there arguably remained one flaw throughout his short reign, which was admittedly one largely out of his control.

The departure of Harry Kane saw one of their greatest-ever players leave, and although the £100m fee recouped marked a hefty sum for someone of his age, the lack of reinvestment in a central striker turned heads.

Harry Kane's Premier League seasons Goals Assists 2022/23 season 30 3 2021/22 season 17 9 2020/21 season 23 14 2019/20 season 18 2 2018/19 season 17 4

All stats via Transfermarkt

Their fine start may well have papered over the cracks, but eventually, they could come to rue such a huge decision.

Why did Harry Kane leave Spurs?

Although the eventual sale of the England captain came mid-way through August, it was a deal that had been threatening to occur throughout the window, as the Bavarian giants saw three bids rejected before getting their man.

It was hardly a pursuit that Kane was seeking to force, and upon sealing the move, he spoke openly about the experience: “It was obviously a busy couple of days, a busy week. This is my first transfer that have been involved in, it was an up-and-down experience for sure, but I am happy to be here.”

To explain why he might have traded north London for the German champions, the answer would surely come in the form of the two clubs’ respective trophy cabinets, given the north London side has not won a trophy since 2008, whilst Bayern have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles in a row among other honours.

The 30-year-old striker later noted: “Ultimately, I want to be playing at the highest level, I want it to be playing in the Champions League, I want to be fighting for titles every year.

"Coming to Bayern Munich, one of the biggest clubs in the world, gives me that opportunity, so I'm looking forward to that challenge.”

Few could argue that he did not deserve such an opportunity, given he had already become Spurs’ all-time record scorer as well as England’s at international level. Had he stayed in England, it was expected he would have shattered Alan Shearer’s Premier League record too.

Who will replace Harry Kane at Spurs?

It will take a monumental effort to offset his talent, with Heung-min Son already doing his best by hitting a hat trick last weekend.

He will be aided by their big-money deadline day signing too, as Brennan Johnson promises to add goals to that right flank following his £47.5m switch from Nottingham Forest.

The Wales international scored eight and assisted three in the league alone last term, with these figures sure to improve as he upgrades teams and becomes more accustomed to the demands of this level.

Journalist Tim Spiers offered a myriad of reasons for the expected success of the 22-year-old, writing for The Athletic: “His pace can absolutely terrify defenders, who even now still don’t quite seem sure how to deal with it.

"That works for him in a number of ways: getting behind the last defender; attacking a full-back down the wing to deliver low crosses; playing one-twos and leaving a defender for dead. It also helps with his poacher’s instincts — a few of his goals last season were from rebounds, where his acceleration allowed him to get to the ball first.

"There’s also pressing: he generally hasn’t been asked to do a huge amount of high pressing at Forest, but his speed and tenacity suggest that he could quite easily do that if required."

Despite this, fans will still be searching for their next homegrown hero to latch their hopes onto, so perhaps Postecoglou could give them what they want by delving into his academy and unleashing a certain Jamie Donley.

Who is Jamie Donley?

One such name that is seemingly being prepared for such an emergence is Donley, who has been silently starring for the youth sides for many years now.

Despite being just 18 years old, he has already showcased his wealth of attacking talent across numerous roles, his favoured seemingly being as a central striker, or playing just off one.

The latter position has likely helped in his ability to forge chances for his teammates, with journalist Alasdair Gold even likening him to Kane: “Jamie Donley is known as a striker really but he’s been playing in midfield.

“But also just to kind of round out his game because he’s very creative he’s a bit like Harry Kane, he’s got a very nice touch on him and a through ball.”

It is no surprise that he is so highly rated given how consistently proficient he continues to be at youth level, with one goal and four assists to kickstart this current Premier League 2 campaign.

He seems poised to even surpass his tally from the U18 Premier League season from last year, where he scored five and assisted four in just six games.

Donley’s goalscoring prowess has been well-documented for many years now despite his youth, with another writer in Jack Pitt-Brooke suggesting he was the club’s top prospect whilst speaking on the View from the Lane podcast: “I think the best young player they’ve got is a lad called Jamie Donley. He was born in Northern Ireland.

“I’ve seen him play actually, and he played in that game he was good. He’s a natural footballer, lots of time on the ball, elegant, skilful. He was playing in attacking midfield but I gather he can also play up front.

“He’s very highly rated and is thought to be the best of his generation coming through at Tottenham at the moment, so he’s one to watch out for.”

Whilst it will take an almighty task to move on from the legendary finisher that Kane has grown into, Postecoglou’s shrewd recruitment will go a long way towards easing the burden. Especially if Donley plays his part and evolves into the player many seem to think he will do.