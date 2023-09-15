Tottenham Hotspur have a rich history of academy production, with their current squad propped up by a strong youthful core, and teams of the past having been built around graduates who fans can relate with.

Making your way up and eventually featuring for your boyhood club is a dream every supporter has so to watch a youngster achieve it makes it that much more special when they perform. It is what made Manchester United's 'Class of 92' so special, and what led the Lilywhites to fall so madly in love with Harry Kane.

As one of the most famous products of the north London outfit, which has played host to some truly outstanding players in recent memory, the current England captain arguably stands out above all given the records he would shatter.

He outlived numerous managers, and although his departure was a gut-wrenching one over the summer, the renewed hope that Ange Postecoglou has brought has eased the pain that such a move would have otherwise facilitated.

The Australian was appointed to oversee a revolution in N17, after numerous failed tenures that did not deliver on the silverware promised. Now, the former Celtic man is seeking to usher in a fresh, exciting era at the club, hopefully laden with the trophies they have been avoiding.

It is a testament to his start to life at his new club that few are complaining about Kane's sale, but that does not mean it is not worth mentioning.

Is Harry Kane a Spurs legend?

When they offloaded the 30-year-old, the north Londoners lost far more than just the goals they were essentially promised every year. Although, that by itself was astronomical.

The current Bayern Munich man made an astonishing 430 appearances for Spurs across his 19-year tenure, stretching back into his youth days, and would score 278 times.

His clinical nature saw him surpass Jimmy Greaves' record for most goals scored for the club, whilst Kane even added elite creativity to his game that made him one of the best strikers in the world. This was perfectly outlined during the 2020/21 Premier League term, where he scored 23 and assisted 14, winning both the Golden Boot and the Playmaker award in the same year.

During this period, he unsurprisingly earned praise, with pundit Paul Merson even noting: "He's got an all-round game and I personally think he's the best centre-forward in the world, he's the only player I know who has got the whole package. People will go 'oh (Erling) Haaland, he's 20, he scores goals, that's what he brings to the party'. Kane brings everything to the party.

"He's got an array of passing, he can put people in, he can join the play. I can't talk highly enough of the lad, I really can't, he's a special, special player."

This was extended even into his last year in north London, where his 30 league goals marked an astronomical figure for a side that had been so poor. Postecoglou may have pleaded with him to stay, but the £100m offer from the Bavarian giants proved too lucrative to decline.

Harry Kane's Premier League seasons Goals Assists Average Rating 2022/23 30 3 7.44 2021/22 17 9 7.38 2020/21 23 14 7.63 2019/20 18 2 7.24 2018/19 17 4 7.29

All stats via Sofascore

The 58-year-old tactician would still speak highly of the man he oversaw briefly: "It's only fair on a day like today that our supporters do have a sense of mourning and loss, as despite the lack of success at the club, he's been a hero to them."

However, Kane's success has not solely been tied to his club form, as in March he actually surpassed Wayne Rooney to become England's all-time leading scorer. It was widely expected that, had he remained in England, Alan Shearer's Premier League record was massively under threat too.

Despite that, he is a man who no longer plays for the club, with all his successes now a thing of the past. Postecoglou is promising a brighter future regardless of that setback, with one of his youngsters potentially set to step up to fill this vacancy.

Who is Alejo Veliz?

As he acted shrewdly in the market to recover from such a crushing loss, the signing of James Maddison, in particular, having paid off as the Englishman only recently took home the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

It is exciting to see the direction he seeks to take the Lilywhites, although that number nine position still feels rather empty.

Even with Heung-min Son's hat trick last time out, it is unlikely that the South Korean will play there for a full season, even with Richarlison's faltering form.

So, it will be a welcome sight to see youngster Alejo Veliz training with the first-team, with the Argentine one of those aforementioned summer additions that perhaps went under the radar. "Alejo is finally on the pitch, which is great." Postecoglou recently noted. "It was his first session yesterday. He's been impatient waiting to get started. It was good to have him involved yesterday and he'll be available from here on as well."

The 19-year-old joined for a £13m fee, with great reviews from his homeland. In fact, Daniel Bertoni, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1978, was desperate to praise the teenage striker: "Congratulations to Tottenham, who took Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central. For me, [Veliz is] a phenomenon.”

Postecoglou would supplement this by profiling his newest forward: "He’s got a lot of talent for a youngster. He’s got a great profile. He’s a big guy but he’s very mobile and he works hard."

To already be tearing up senior football at his age is a hugely impressive feat, with his 11 goals in the Argentinian top flight last term a fine figure to build on the six he had scored the year prior.

Adding to this, he also notched three times in four matches at the recent U20 World Cup, as if to emphasise his international pedigree too.

Although far from a similar profile to Kane physically, as he seems like a far more hard-working and brutish forward, the goals he could score might make him the heir to the position left vacant by their legendary ex-marksman.

With Richarlison once again faltering in front of goal, having recorded just one league strike last term and seen his position taken by a natural left winger already this season, it seems an opportunity is opening up for someone to step into Kane's place. Despite his youth, Veliz has all the attributes to be that man.