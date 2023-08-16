Highlights A speed demon with 26 goals last season could replace Harry Kane at Spurs.

They're valued at £51m so Tottenham would not need to break the bank to complete a deal.

They've been dubbed 'one of the best strikers in the world'

Tottenham Hotspur's search for a Harry Kane successor continues, but one name has cropped up that could offer more promise than most...

Who can replace Harry Kane at Tottenham?

The sale of their star striker understandably has left fans devastated, but it did almost feel like an inevitability after the years of speculation linking him with various clubs.

Whilst Ange Postecoglou would likely prefer to trust in what he already has, given the impressive performance attained in their 2-2 draw with Brentford, the money earned from his departure will definitely be burning a hole in his pocket. It is expected that at least a chunk of it will be used to offset the exit.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

Journalist Ben Jacobs certainly thinks so, who spoke in his column for Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing regarding some of the options arising.

One such name was LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, who the transfer insider suggested that an approach cannot be ruled out given he was the most likely target to replace Kane before the departure of Fabio Paratici, who is still helping advise the club despite his ban from football.

It is expected that the Canada international, who has seemingly never left their radar, would be available for around €60m (£51m).

How good is Jonathan David?

To replace the England captain is an unenviable task, given the immense goalscoring quality he has that everyone is well aware of.

He has been one of the most prolific forwards in the Premier League even since he burst onto the scene, with his 30-goal haul just last season in the league marking an outstanding feat given the struggles felt throughout the term.

However, such was his talent, it came as no surprise to see him as the sole standout amongst the turmoil. It is this reliability that led to him breaking Jimmy Greaves' record as Spurs' all-time scorer and put him just 47 shy of equalling Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League scoring tally.

To outright replace his goals will be an impossible task, but perhaps offsetting them with a forward who aligns with Postecoglou's system might be a smarter option to help bolster the entire team rather than a sole role that arguably cannot be improved upon.

After all, ex-Celtic man John Collins did laud the Australian's former front-man Kyogo Furuhashi for his deadly movement, noting how "he hounds defences"; a trait which is valued just as highly as goalscoring by the 57-year-old.

This is fortunately a similar asset that has been outlined in David too, as the analysis page Breaking the Lines wrote: "David is a typical fox in the box type of striker, albeit with good off-the-ball movement and blistering speed. He is a clinical finisher who scores a wide variety of goals".

Not only this, but he is suitably prolific, suggesting that they would not see a significant drop-off in goalscoring should they select him as Kane's heir.

Last season saw the 23-year-old post 26 goals across all competitions, chipping in with a further four assists too. This came a year after he managed a 19-goal haul despite it being one of the poorest years in the club's recent history, slumping to mid-table.

Such consistent form led broadcaster Tony Marinaro to offer him some of the highest praise, as he wrote just last year: "To all Canadians, enjoy Jonathan David. He is a student of the game. He does everything right. Simply put, he’s a phenom. One of the best strikers in the world is Canadian".

There are few on the planet who could directly replace Kane, but David would certainly offer an admirable alternative.