Tottenham Hotspur may have spent well this summer, but with just days before the window slams shut, they still do not have their replacement for Harry Kane sorted…

Who could replace Harry Kane?

Fans will likely bemoan a window marred should they fail to reinvest the vast funds gained from his sale to Bayern Munich, despite the bright start that welcomed James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven.

Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou has likely dampened the potential uproar too due to his fine start to the season, with three impressive Premier League displays that have them sat third in the table.

However, there is a belief that with a new star striker to spearhead the new era, they could reach even loftier heights.

Therefore, perhaps the north London outfit could seek to reignite their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is reportedly available this summer for a reported €80m (£69m).

How good is Dusan Vlahovic?

To outline just how impressive the Serbia international would be for Spurs, BBC Sport contributor Raj Chohan even claimed way back in 2021: “Vlahovic would be a phenomenal Kane replacement”.

Although his goalscoring alone would help to support this claim, it is also his immense physicality that would ease his integration into English football.

Standing at 6 foot 3 but boasting blistering speed, defenders would never know whether to give him space to mitigate for the latter, or stick tight and try and battle with him.

Clearly, the Serie A is yet to figure out a solution, given how free-scoring the 23-year-old machine has been since bursting onto the scene three years ago.

The 2020/21 season saw him truly announce himself as one of Europe’s outstanding young forwards, as he scored 21 in the league and attracted the interest of many.

Then, in the following campaign, he would notch a further 24 league goals and assist five, trading Fiorentina for Turin midway through the term.

Unsurprisingly, that season saw him maintain a 7.23 average rating, further buoyed by his surprising creativity as he maintained 0.8 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

BBC pundit Micah Richards even suggested that there are few strikers on the planet who compare with him, telling BBC Radio Five Live back in 2021 (via The Independent):

“I have watched him a couple of times now. He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

As if to emphasise just how outstanding he could be with a switch to England, FBref have included Erling Haaland on his ‘similar players’ list.

Given how the Manchester City star enjoyed immediate success after joining last summer, going on to score 52 goals in all competitions and break numerous records, Vlahovic will hope that he can use his similar physical frame and finishing prowess to emulate such success.

Although not quite as creative as Kane, who won both the Golden Boot and Playmaker award in just one season back in 2021, the talismanic Old Lady star could more than make up for the vast number of goals they will lose in the absence of the England captain and prove Chohan's claims correct.