Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to be interested in signing Feyenoord forward Santiago Jimenez for around £35m as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

Jimenez has been impressive in the Eredivisie, scoring 15 goals last season and a total of 28 across all competitions.

While Jimenez may not possess the same creativity as Kane, his goal-scoring abilities and athleticism make him an attractive prospect for Tottenham's new coach, Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur, despite retaining a fierce stance that Harry Kane will not leave this summer, continue to be linked with a host of replacements for their key man.

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing this summer?

The latest comes from Mexican outlet Jovenes Futbolistas MX, who detail the Lilywhites' interest in Feyenoord forward Santiago Jimenez.

In what could prove huge news if true, the report states that Ange Postecoglou is planning to offer around €40m (£35m) to tempt the Mexico international to join his revolution.

With James Maddison and Manor Solomon having already signed this summer too, he would provide the key addition to spearhead his new-look attack.

However, a move for the young marksman remains wholly dependent on the outcome of the Kane saga, as Bayern Munich continue to push for his signature.

Despite that, the north London outfit have already met with the players' representatives.

Who is Santiago Jimenez?

Whilst the 22-year-old in question might be an unknown name to many, he has quietly been tearing up the Eredivisie with his electric play style and lethal finishing.

Just last term saw him score 15 in the Dutch league, and across all competitions including his stint in his homeland, notched an outstanding 28 goals across all competitions.

Whilst quite a volatile league for its exports, players like Luis Suarez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ruud van Nistelrooy all stand as the potential ceiling for a number nine departing that division.

Given his goalscoring levels at such a young age, Jimenez clearly has all the hallmarks of a player ready to reach those heights, especially after the praise handed to him by former Liverpool winger Dirk Kuyt, who claimed:

"He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast. Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."

Such glowing praise, and an endorsement of his athleticism, will likely have Postecoglou reeling at the opportunity of working with such a malleable marksman with the world at his feet.

Whilst not a direct heir to Kane in terms of his creativity, although his 0.6 key passes per game in the Eredivisie denote an admirable level, he would be a natural successor in terms of swapping one lethal number nine for another. The England captain recorded 30 league goals last campaign, whilst averaging 1.5 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

In fact, his signing could even prove to be more beneficial for Spurs' new Australian coach, who often likes to sacrifice his striker in order to spearhead the press.

During his spell at Celtic, Kyogo Furuhashi often abandoned his goalscoring duties to lead a vicious high press, in which chances would instead be forged for his teammates. When this works to perfection, the forward should still get his opportunities.

The Japan international would manage to score 34 goals last season in all competitions despite putting in such a tireless shift.

With speed in abundance and youthful energy that could be directed into such a pursuit, Jimenez could prove instrumental in underpinning a new philosophy that should get fans back invested in the club.

Given he is already regarded as one of the paramount assets of his division, perhaps it is time for him to make the next natural step up and ply his trade in the physically-demanding Premier League.