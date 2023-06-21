Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been the talk of the transfer window this summer, with the England international entering the final 12 months of his contract at the north London club.

Is Harry Kane leaving Spurs?

From a business perspective, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy may be forced into selling his prized asset this summer. Kane's contract is due to expire in 2024, meaning, the £100m-rated forward can walk out the door on a free transfer next year.

Such a scenario has forced Levy into considering selling his star player, who notched 30 league goals last term. However, a report did surface earlier this year suggesting Kane would be willing to extend his contract with the Lilywhites, but nothing has come to fruition as of yet.

What is the latest Harry Kane news?

Manchester United, who had previously been the most likely destination for the 29-year-old, are not willing to meet Spurs' £100m valuation and are thought to be turning their attention to other options.

Similarly to United, Real Madrid were touted as potential suitors for the 83-cap international, but Spanish outlet AS reported that the La Liga giants were unwilling to meet Levy's valuation, and subsequently pulled out of the race.

However, it now appears Paris Saint-Germain are emerging as the leading suitors. Le Parisien reports that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is pushing to sign Kane this summer, regardless of who succeeds manager Christophe Galtier - though ex-Barca boss Luis Enrique is thought to be close to joining.

Where does Harry Kane want to play?

Kane is reportedly considering the idea of remaining at Spurs for another year, before departing on a free transfer next year.

There have been no concrete reports proposing the theory that Kane wants to leave this summer, however, his contract situation is a good indicator to suggest he is thinking about his next destination, and winning trophies has always been a great desire of his.

It is important to note that the England captain is 48 goals away from breaking Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goals tally of 260. Meanwhile, it has been well-documented that Kane would like to break that record, which would evince, at least for now, his future lies in the Premier League.

Will Daniel Levy sell Kane?

Spurs are 'confident' of keeping Kane at the club this summer. Levy is not keen on selling him to a Premier League rival and hopes to secure his services for another season, fending off interest from European clubs.

Kane will reportedly need to convince the Spurs chairman to allow him to leave for Manchester United, and the Evening Standard suggests Levy would rather risk losing him for free than see him join another English club.

Spurs' fast-approaching 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off on 13th August, and the club will be eager to lay any transfer speculation to rest before that date, as head coach Ange Postecoglou prepares to embark on his first season in English football.

