Tottenham Hotspur are in desperate need of a new manager and a refreshed playing squad, yet fans would likely agree that keeping Harry Kane stands above all else.

The supreme forward has already cemented himself into the club's history books as their all-time top scorer and seems destined to one day topple Alan Shearer's Premier League record too.

Regardless how his career culminates, there is no doubt that the 29-year-old will be remembered as a legend. However, one thing that seemingly continues to irk the England captain is a lack of silverware.

In 2017, he famously claimed:

"I just want to win trophies. I don't think there's a day that goes past where I don't wake up and think I want to win something."

He would then set himself a time frame to achieve such a goal, which has since long gone: "In 3 years' time if I haven't won a few trophies by then I think it'll be disappointing."

It has now been nearly six years since that fateful interview, and his trophy cabinet remains as empty as the day he began his career.

As such, links with moves away are a constant, with Manchester United the latest to plot to snatch him. However, Daniel Levy could seek to throw one last Hail Mary in order to convince his star man to stay, by appointing Luciano Spalletti to take their managerial hot seat.

Will Luciano Spalletti join Spurs?

Having been accredited with an interest by two Italian journalists, first Ciro Venerato and more recently Paolo Bargiggia (via Sport Witness), both have combined to suggest Spurs can offer a far greater salary that would trump the contract extension proposed by Napoli.

The 64-year-old tactician, who prefers an attacking philosophy built around a 4-3-3 shape, has earned widespread praise for his work this season in claiming the Serie A title.

In reawakening a sleeping giant in Naples, Spalletti has marked himself out as one of Europe's most sought-after coaches, clearly sparking Levy's attention.

His brimming trophy cabinet alone would be enough to tempt the club's hierarchy to move, but also this winner's mentality might be enough to also convince Kane that this manager could bring him the silverware he so richly craves.

Also, with personal accolades similarly high on his list too, the fact that the Italian tactician has worked wonders with Victor Osimhen could persuade the £200k-per-week finisher that this remains the best place to take him to such glory. It is clear the 24-year-old forward thinks highly of his current boss too, having branded him a "genius" only last month.

With the Nigerian having scored 23 and assisted five in just 28 league appearances, there is reason to believe that Kane could take his scoring to the next level under this kind of tutelage, despite having already hit over 20 goals in six of his last nine seasons, all of which surpassed at least 16 goals.

Keeping the legendary striker in north London is likely to be the highest priority for Levy, but he could achieve this whilst also hiring a top head coach, should he appoint the outstanding manager that is Spalletti.