Highlights Despite past failures, Tottenham Hotspur is now being led by manager Ange Postecoglou to create a team that fans can be proud of once again.

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp revealed that the club missed out on signing Luis Suarez, who went on to become a highly successful striker for Liverpool and Barcelona.

Although Harry Kane is highly lauded as one of the best strikers in the world, Suarez's accomplishments and trophy cabinet surpass him, making him one of the finest forwards of his generation.

Tottenham Hotspur are a club synonymous with failure in recent memory, often the brunt of the joke when it comes to England’s elite clubs despite the numerous desirable traits they boast.

With arguably the best stadium in the country and once led by a charismatic manager in Mauricio Pochettino, whose eye-catching and exciting brand of football led them to second place and a Champions League final, that quickly devolved into three miserable stints under Nuno Espirito Santo, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, all of whom failed in their desperate push to secure silverware and prove the Lilywhites are no longer the butt of the joke.

However, it seems that with Ange Postecoglou they have got the former back, as the Australian continues to forge a side that fans can once again be proud of.

Having had to navigate a tricky summer that was dominated by the uncertain future of Harry Kane, the former Celtic boss has seemingly come out the other side unscathed, as the club seek to establish themselves as surprise challengers for the season with this weekend’s North London derby.

Life without the England captain was expected to be rocky, but they are seemingly yet to feel the true effects of his absence.

However, there was a time in the past when they could have arguably secured an upgrade on the academy sensation that would likely have negated his path to first-team football. Although, it would likely have been worth it to see Luis Suarez tear it up in north London.

Did Spurs nearly sign Luis Suarez?

Having gone on to transform an underwhelming Liverpool side into title challengers, before winning it all with Barcelona, there are few strikers of their generation who come close to the Uruguay international.

After all, he was not solely a clinical finisher, as he blended such proficiency with an insatiable hunger to win. This helped him also lead the way with regard to creativity, as he would do all it took to claim victory.

Whilst this would often spill over into distasteful moments, such as the two times he bit an opponent, or the infamous handball against Ghana in the 2010 World Cup, the 137-cap ace will likely still be remembered for the quality he offered to football such was his talent when in his pomp.

So, to hear Harry Redknapp outline just how close Spurs were to signing him should disappoint many, as he told Laura Woods about the big deals he missed out on with talkSPORT: “Loads over the years, so many it’s crazy. You think you’ve got one done and you’re sitting around late at night trying to get it done and it doesn’t come off.

“I tried to get Luis Suarez at Tottenham but couldn’t get it done and then the chairman Daniel [Levy] let me have a couple of free transfers instead.”

Those signings he was forced to acquire were Emmanuel Adebayor and Louis Saha in the windows that followed, neither of whom came anywhere near close to the five-time La Liga winner.

Enduring a slow start to life in England after his £22.7m move to Merseyside in 2011, it was the 2012/13 term where Suarez truly began his breakthrough.

His 43 goal contributions across all competitions were just the start for the polarising forward, who would score 31 and assist 17 in the Premier League alone the following campaign as Brendan Rodgers’ side came painstakingly close to winning the title.

Were he not forced to miss the opening five games due to his ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic, the general consensus is that he would have shattered the all-time Premier League scoring record for a sole season, a feat which Erling Haaland has just achieved.

Earning his move to Camp Nou, he would reach even loftier heights, scoring 195 and assisting 113 across 283 appearances, a goal contribution every 1.08 games.

It is no surprise that Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest player of all time, was so keen to praise his former teammate during their spell together: “He is the best out-and-out forward there is in the game today. He has so much to offer the team and it is a pleasure to play alongside him.”

Luis Enrique, his manager at the time, would supplement that claim: “He's an assassin in the area, a killer, a striker capable of finishing a move that seems like it has no end product.”

In fact, across an illustrious career in which he won numerous titles including a Champions League during an unprecedented treble campaign, Suarez scored 461 and assisted 255, and is still going in Brazil.

How good was Harry Kane?

Whilst it may seem impossible for there to be another striker that came even close to Kane, Suarez is one of the few who actually surpassed him from the current generation.

After all, not only are both his goalscoring and creative figures better, but he boasts the sizable trophy cabinet that the Englishman has rushed to Munich to emulate.

Whilst his loyalty to Spurs is immeasurable, having become their all-time leading scorer with 278 goals in 430 games, it has unfortunately failed to bring a single piece of silverware.

Harry Kane's Trophies Luis Suarez's Trophies League Titles 0 8 Domestic Cups 0 8 Champions Leagues 0 1 Other Honours 0 3

Whilst Kane was once lauded as the “best striker in the world” back in 2022 by pundit Jason Cundy, writer Roy Nemer went one step further with Suarez: “He is no doubt a club legend and one of the best 9's not only in the history of the club but of his generation.”

However, that should not devalue what the 30-year-old achieved in north London, who too is valued as more than just a hero by Statman Dave. The analyst actually branded him a “legend of the game”.

Kane truly will go down as one of the finest forwards of this generation, but few compare to Suarez.

The 6 foot battler had everything. In his prime, the 36-year-old boasted speed, dribbling prowess, clinical finishing and an eye for a pass. As such, he won it all.

Had the current Bayern Munich man perhaps cultivated a trophy cabinet to rival the former Ajax superstar, then perhaps the debate might be slightly closer.

However, Spurs fans would likely still not change a thing because of the attachment they had with Kane, who will forever remain ‘one of their own’.