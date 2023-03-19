Leeds United's illustrious history stretches back afar, however, it has been a while since a club of its magnitude has tasted any success similar.

Their most recent period of true elation, Championship promotion aside, was those years in the early 2000s when it really felt like something special was brewing at Elland Road.

With David O'Leary in charge and a squad inundated with talent, this perfect storm culminated in their infamous run to the Champions League semi-finals where Valencia would knock them out.

This pinnacle would mark the beginning of the end, however, as financial troubles saw that sensational squad picked apart. Given their current predicament, with Javi Gracia finding his side scraping for survival, he will be wishing he too could hand-pick some of the world-class players the club once had at its disposal to save them now.

Especially given the underperformance of Jack Harrison, to have a prime Harry Kewell in the current Whites team would soon propel them far from the threat of the drop, such was his quality.

Why did Harry Kewell leave Leeds?

Having moved to Yorkshire after a successful trial as a youngster, his father's English heritage afforded him the necessary visa requirements to allow him to join Leeds' youth setup.

It was a stumbling block, but one which the club would likely have been delighted to overcome given how he would go on to perform. It took until the late 90s for him to finally get his first-team chance, and by the 1999/00 season, he was winning PFA young player of the year awards and earning selection into the team of the year.

Across his seven-year period at the club, the young winger would amass 61 goals and 27 assists across 234 appearances, with his proficiency earning him particular praise.

However, he would leave the club under acrimonious circumstances, joining his favoured club as a boy despite the club having received larger offers from teams other than Liverpool. Regardless, the financial issues the Yorkshire outfit were embroiled in meant his exit was inevitable.

Despite that, he would go on to enjoy a fine if underwhelming career consisting of an FA Cup and Champions League triumph, whilst being the "golden boy" of his home nation according to journalist Shayne Hope.

With quick feet, electric pace and an eye for goal, a prime Kewell would mark a huge upgrade on the underwhelming Harrison who before the Brighton and Hove Albion game had recorded just two goal contributions in his last 20 Premier League games - although has netted in each of his last two league outings.

Despite that recent flurry, he would swiftly be moved aside for the Australian superstar, as he pales in comparison to the man who played such an integral role in one of the club's most special runs in Europe.