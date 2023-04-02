Manchester United return to Premier League action today, and face an arduous task as they clash with old rivals Newcastle United on Tyneside.

These two sides have already met twice this campaign, neither of which have yielded a victory for the Magpies. The Red Devils even halted their opportunity to gain silverware for the first time since 1955, with a comfortable victory in the EFL Cup final earlier this year.

Eddie Howe will be desperate to defeat his Dutch counterpart, who has masterminded something of a revolution this season at Old Trafford. Finally, it seems like things are moving in the right direction, and that next year they can truly push on to start challenging the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, to truly accomplish this Erik ten Hag must first garner squad depth of their level.

At this moment, Harry Maguire has once again proven that he cannot be relied upon with regularity. Despite falling behind the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the pecking order, when called upon there remains an element of uncertainty throughout the 90 minutes he features.

To start phasing him out will be difficult, as he remains one of the club's most lucrative signings whilst sitting on a £190k-per-week wage, but ditching the 30-year-old today would be a start.

Is Raphael Varane fit?

His presence within the starting lineup will likely rest on the fitness of his French teammate, however Ten Hag had claimed: "I think he’ll recover and be back after the international break."

As such, it is worth believing that he will be recalled.

In doing so, it significantly bolsters the team, by removing an unreliable and mistake-prone dud for a World Cup and multi-Champions League winning asset.

His role over the international break in Italy's goal only served to prove the latter of those two statements, as an inability to select the right pass surrendered possession. Then, whilst wildly out of position, the Azzurri swept in to half the deficit.

Not only that but in their narrow win over Fulham before the break the 6 foot 4 stalwart was lambasted for looking "lost" throughout by writer Hesham Bilal-Hafiz.

This comes nearly a year on from fellow writer and The Redmen TV's Ste Hoare branding him "diabolical".

Maguire's distinct reduction in play time outlines just how unfavoured he is at the club, as he averages just 44 minutes per Premier League game. As such, he has recorded a meagre 0.6 interceptions and 0.5 tackles during his time on the pitch. The fact he only wins 54% of his total duels too is also a damning factor given his size and stature, via Sofascore.

The Sheffield-born titan cannot be allowed to potentially thwart their continued good form, and so he must be dropped today; especially when expected to face up against the red-hot Alexander Isak, who has three goals in his last two games.