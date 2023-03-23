Manchester United's misuse of money has been well-documented; as of last year, there was no other club across Europe's top five leagues that had spent more on transfers across the last decade.

Spending £1.3bn and recouping just £395m from sales, it has been a scrutinised business model that stunk of desperation following the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

All good things must reach their natural conclusion, but the Red Devils seemingly had no plan for life after the Scotsman. As such, they have been rash, reactive and incredibly profligate in their pursuit of maintaining their status as the best club in the country.

It is this misfiring transfer policy that has only plunged them further into disrepute, with Erik ten Hag the only manager since Ferguson's departure to suggest he is genuinely capable of building a long-term legacy at Old Trafford once again.

The Dutchman remains plagued with many relics of the past though, serving as reminders of the trials and tribulations that have led to this moment. Arguably the standout example of such a player is Harry Maguire, who arguably encapsulates everything that has been wrong with the club for the past decade.

How much has Harry Maguire cost Manchester United?

It is not unfair to suggest that the English defender has cost the club both on and off the field, with his performances seldom living up to the mouth-watering fee paid for him. Although, few players would.

The £80m unloaded was clearly a reactionary decision based on the success Liverpool had garnered with Virgil van Dijk, who too was signed for an impressive £75m, and instantly put a target on his back.

However, having now spent four years at the Red Devils, and earned widespread scorn for a lack of impact, it's fair to say this transfer has been something of a failure.

Pundit Frank McAvennie has shown particular frustration for the former Leicester City man, as he claimed back in 2021: "I would fancy myself against Harry Maguire."

He continued: "How he cost £80 million I will never know. The way he’s playing, £8 million would have been a rip-off. He’s such a problem for them. He always makes mistakes and they can’t get rid of him. No one in their right mind would sign Harry Maguire."

Journalist Niall McGrath supplemented this, suggesting the 6 foot 3 titan had been "horrific for weeks" during that same year.

With Ten Hag having recently resigned the 30-year-old to the bench, with only five Premier League starts to his name this season, finally it seems like the club are set to slowly remove these reminders of the failure that has come before. That's not before accumulating the total cost of his stay in Manchester, which including his £190k-per-week wages amounts to £115.9m.

This doesn't even begin to account for his decline, of which Transfermarkt only value him at €25m (£22.1m), marking a 72% decrease in value.

To truly stride into a successful new era at Old Trafford, the likes of Maguire, who has rinsed the club for 189 weeks now, must be axed.