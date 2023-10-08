Manchester United showed some much-needed spirit yesterday, coming from behind in inspirational fashion to secure a much-needed 2-1 Premier League win against Brentford.

Having lost the two matches beforehand, the pressure was unsurprisingly ramping up on Erik ten Hag. However, Scott McTominay emerged to alleviate some of that with a fine substitute appearance.

How did Scott McTominay play vs Brentford?

Having only come on with three minutes of regulation time left, the Scotland international likely felt incensed when he saw six minutes of added time. Six minutes to stamp his first-team claim and change the narrative around Manchester.

Whilst he would only register five touches, three of those proved decisive, the first to pluck down a ball in the area, and the second to fire home an equaliser. His muted celebration was indicative of a mindset set to completely turn the game on its head.

Floating a free-kick in, in what was set to be one of the last plays of the game, Harry Maguire's deft flick on left McTominay unmarked, and the midfielder would power his header in via the goalkeeper's gloves, completing a comeback staged exclusively in added time.

A near-perfect cameo from the 26-year-old, he will rightly steal the headlines as the match-winner and Ten Hag's savour. However, it could be argued that the man who assisted his second goal also deserves plaudits, for his quietly brilliant afternoon.

How did Harry Maguire play vs Brentford?

Starting alongside Jonny Evans, United fans likely let out a collective groan when the team sheets were announced to emphasise their injury woes. Missing the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, with the lack of left-back forcing their only other centre-back to play there, it was a back four thrown together, and with little faith of a solid outing.

However, the former club captain stepped up and put in a battling performance, showcasing exactly why many have rushed to laud Maguire across a career blighted by high-profile errors that have tarnished his once stellar reputation.

The ex-Leicester City star would seek to prove those doubters wrong on Saturday, with his 69 touches, 89% pass accuracy and one key pass indicative of a fine afternoon on the ball, via Sofascore.

# Man Utd's latest comeback wins Minute of the first goal 1 Scott McTominay vs Brentford, 2023 90th minute 2 Robin van Persie vs Southampton, 2012 87th minute 3 Steve Bruce vs Sheffield Wednesday, 1993 86th minute Via The Analyst

However, it was his solidity in the face of the very potent threat the Bees posed that is truly deserving of praise, having won 100% of the two aerials he competed in and also making two key interceptions.

The 30-year-old is always capable of pulling out a performance, with that aforementioned adulation earned across a fine career best outlined through the 2019 claims of Paul Pogba: "I call him 'The Beast'. He was really impressive. He is a leader."

As aforementioned, McTominay is rightfully Ten Hag's hero after such an unprecedented substitute appearance, but it is clear that many others noticed Maguire's silently impressive display.

In fact, Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst would hand the £80m ace a 7/10 rating in his post-match player ratings, suggesting whilst he was rusty, he still impressed.

Perhaps now marks the perfect time for a late renaissance for the defender, to lead them through this tumultuous period and into a brighter future, of which he likely will not be a part.