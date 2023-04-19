Tottenham Hotspur are a club in disarray, left in disrepute after the tumultuous reign of Antonio Conte.

The Italian was brought in with the sole thought that he would bring silverware to the otherwise barren N17, however after nearly a year and a half in the dugout, and having launched into a scathing rant about the failing mentality of everyone involved in the operation, he admittedly had to go.

This leaves them once again back to square one, seeking a new head coach who is expected to lead them into a brighter future.

However, the same crop of players who continue to let every manager down will remain.

The first port of call for the new man must be to cull this current squad, which is laden with weak-minded and low-quality assets for the level they aspire to attain.

Many suggest that upon the arrival of a new boss, everyone gets a clean slate; a fresh chance to impress someone with no preconceived notions about a player's technical quality or personality.

However, for many, their mere continued presence within a consistently-failing dressing room should be enough to see that new opportunity revoked. Whilst plenty could have been selected for such scrutiny, Harry Winks springs to mind as a particular character who already has one foot out the door.

How is Harry Winks playing out on loan?

Having been at the club since 2002, joining the academy at the tender age of just five, it has been a long journey for the central midfielder to break into the first team.

However, the 27-year-old has since made 203 senior appearances for his boyhood club across a nine-year spell in north London, which should conclude this summer.

Conte may have made plenty of mistakes during his tenure, but to exile the £50k-per-week maestro was likely a smart move given his lack of career progression and the abundance of alternative talent within his role. Since moving on loan to Sampdoria, this decision has only been proven right by his dwindling displays.

The ten-cap England international has only managed a 6.71 average Sofascore rating in the Serie A, a league famed for the drop-off in speed when compared to the Premier League.

It seemed like a lack of cutting-edge and rapidity in shifting the ball often saw Winks' career labour, as he did not manage to surpass an average Sofascore rating of 6.84 during his six recorded seasons in England's top flight; so to see him struggle in Italy only exacerbates this worry.

For comparison, this season has seen Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur achieve a 7.15 and 7.21 average rating respectively.

The steady decline of Winks' pedigree was first picked up by journalist Ryan Rosenblatt, who branded him "terrible" back in 2020 before former manager Alex McLeish suggested that even Oliver Skipp had surpassed him in the pecking order: "All of a sudden he’s deemed not good enough. This is why I’m bracketing the young boy Skipp to Harry."

Having recorded 0.6 key passes and 0.8 tackles per game in his most recent season in the Premier League, a searing indication of the lack of mastery in any one facet of the game, the chance of this midfielder making a comeback this summer is slim.

As such, Daniel Levy should look to allow his contract to come to its natural conclusion, marking the start of what should be a transfer window of vast change.