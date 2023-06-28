Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League was a frustrating one given the talent within their squad, as it was believed that they had the requisite quality across the pitch to avoid the drop.

However, in the end, it was not standout poor performances that resulted in their Championship return, but instead questionable decisions from the hierarchy that had led to this catastrophic moment.

The sacking of Marcelo Bielsa should have ushered in a fresh new era at Elland Road, and yet in an effort to mimic what had clearly begun to go stale, the appointment of Jesse Marsch marked the beginning of the end.

He may have guided them to safety, but the season following he had to go. Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce could not undo the havoc he had wreaked on this squad, that boasted the goalscoring talents of Rodrigo and the midfield magnificence of Tyler Adams.

Whilst the former has been destined to depart for some time, should the 49ers tempt the USA international to give them one more year, he could be the catalyst that secures them instant promotion.

Especially if they are to pair him with Harry Winks, who reports have suggested the Whites are interested in. That said, they would have to hijack any proposed deal on the table that Leicester have, with the Foxes looking set to procure his signature.

Would Harry Winks improve Leeds United?

As a safe and steady presence in the engine room, his calming demeanour could complement the all-action style of Adams.

After all, both have enjoyed solid campaigns in England at some point in their careers, with the 24-year-old American's having only come last term. His 6.98 average rating was upheld through one key pass and 3.7 tackles per game (via Sofascore), outlining his presence all over the pitch.

When given the opportunity, this touch-tackling maestro can be just as influential in attack as he can in screening the back four.

It is these qualities that suggest someone like Winks would be the perfect partner for him, with his loan spell in Italy serving to prove this. Whilst hardly outstanding in any area of the game, it is this versatility that could allow Adams to operate wherever he sees fit, knowing that his partner will cover for him.

In the Serie A, the 27-year-old Englishman maintained an 85% pass accuracy in the engine room, alongside 1.2 interceptions, 1.4 tackles, one clearance and 0.8 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

His pass accuracy would actually make him the most accurate passer within the Leeds squad from last season. Such devotion to doing the dirty work saw him deserving of the title of a "top professional", bestowed upon him by pundit Paul Robinson.

The £8m-rated general's arrival could prove instrumental in actually tempting the former RB Leipzig star to stick around in Yorkshire, as it would be a show of faith to the importance he would hold for the new season.

After all, having been branded a "monster" in the past by former pro Alexi Lalas, with Winks beside him he could surely recapture this form in the Championship with ease.