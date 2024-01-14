The January transfer window officially opened for business at the start of last week and Celtic are yet to make an addition to their squad, at the time of writing.

Brendan Rodgers has already seen Nat Phillips return to Liverpool following the conclusion of his loan spell at Parkhead and it remains to be seen whether or not the club will look to find a replacement for the English battler.

The Hoops have been linked with plenty of players in the build-up to this month, and since the market opened, and it will be interesting to see how busy the Glasgow giants are between now and February.

Rodgers will be looking to secure the Scottish Premiership title over the next few months and here is a look at a dream Celtic XI after the January window to accomplish that, with up to three new signings...

1 Caoimhin Kelleher

The Sun reported in September 2023, after the summer transfer window had slammed shut, that Rodgers remains keen on a deal to sign Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool to be his long-term number one.

He has not had many opportunities to impress at Anfield in recent seasons but his performances in the EFL Cup suggest that the potential is there for the 6 foot 2 titan to be an impressive performer for the Hoops.

Kelleher saved 73% of the shots on his goal in two outings in the competition last season and enjoyed a stunning save success rate of 84% across four League Cup appearances during the 2021/22 campaign.

The 25-year-old ace could be the dream signing this month to be the heir to Joe Hart, 36, who has a save success rate of 67% in the Premiership this season. Celtic's current number one could be ditched for a younger stopper who could be the first-choice for many more years to come.

2 Alistair Johnston

At right-back, there is no immediate need for a replacement or upgrade for Canada international Alistair Johnston. He has started 18 league matches and created five 'big chances' for his teammates so far this term.

3 Cameron Carter-Vickers

Hopefully, the USA international - Cameron Carter-Vickers - will be able to put his injury woes behind him to enjoy a strong second half of the season. The former Spurs defender has been restricted to 13 appearances in the Premiership.

4 Liam Scales

On the left of the centre-back pairing, Liam Scales should remain a first-choice for Rodgers after his impressive displays since his return from a loan at Aberdeen.

The Ireland international has made 2.6 tackles and interceptions per game and won 63% of his duels in the Premiership this season, which shows that opposition players have found it difficult to get the better of him in physical contests.

5 Owen Beck

DaveOCKOP reported earlier this month that Celtic, alongside Rangers, are interested in a deal to sign Liverpool left-back Owen Beck on loan until the end of the season.

He spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Dundee in the Premiership and could come in as an upgrade on Greg Taylor in the back four.

23/24 Premiership Owen Beck Greg Taylor Appearances 17 22 Goals Two Two Key passes per game 2.0 1.9 Dribbles completed per game 1.4 0.6 Tackles per game 2.9 1.7 Interceptions per game 1.3 0.4 Duel success rate 55% 50%

As you can see in the table above, Beck, who was once hailed as "spectacular" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could be a dream signing due to his proven ability at both ends of the pitch.

6 Callum McGregor

In the middle of the park, there is no obvious reason as to why Callum McGregor will not remain an important figure in the middle of the park as Rodgers' captain. He has started all 22 of the club's league matches so far this season.

7 Reo Hatate

Alongside the skipper, Reo Hatate will be hoping for more luck with injuries, similarly to Carter-Vickers, during the second half of the season.

The Japan international has only started four top-flight matches so far this term after a return of eight goals and eight assists in 29 league starts last season.

8 Matt O'Riley

To complete the midfield trio, Celtic should be hoping to keep hold of Matt O'Riley. The Denmark international has racked up ten goals and seven assists in 21 Premiership matches so far this season.

9 Nicolas Kuhn

The third dream signing of the window could come in the form of German forward Nicolas Kuhn to replace Daizen Maeda. He is said to be close to a move to Parkhead in a deal that is reported to be worth just under £3m.

23/24 season Kuhn in Bundesliga Maeda in Premiership Appearances 16 17 Sofascore rating 7.22 6.95 Goals Two Three Assists Five Two Big chances created 11 Four Key passes per game 1.8 0.5 Dribbles completed per game 3.1 1.2

As you can see in the table above, the 24-year-old whiz boasts better statistics in a number of key attacking metrics, whilst they both offer a similar goal threat.

The left-footed wizard could provide far more quality in transition, with his dribbling ability, and offer considerably more to his teammates as a creator on the right wing.

Kuhn could, therefore, come in as an upgrade on the Japan international if the Bhoys can secure a deal for his services before the end of the window.

10 Kyogo Furuhashi

The 28-year-old centre-forward has not been at his best this season, with eight goals in 22 league outings, but Rodgers should be trying his best to get the attacker back on song.

Kyogo Furuhashi plundered a stunning 27 goals in 31 league starts last term, which shows that the quality is there for him to be an elite scorer, and it is down to him and the coaching staff to recapture that form.

11 Luis Palma

Finally, Palma should retain his place on the left wing as he has been in sublime form at the top end of the pitch since his transfer from Aris last summer.

The Honduras international has produced five goals, nine assists, and 11 'big chances' created in 17 league outings for the Scottish giants so far this season.