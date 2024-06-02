If last summer was all about Declan Rice for Arsenal then it would appear as though this summer will be about RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian striker is at the forefront of interest from multiple Premier League clubs, most notable of which are the Gunners and Manchester United.

The latest on that saga, according to reports, is that a £47m bid had even been lodged for his services with another claim a few days prior suggesting he has already said 'yes' to a move to north London.

So, what next? Well, there still feels like a long way to go before things are wrapped up by all parties involved in the deal.

Where will Arsenal's transfer plans take them next? Well, potentially to the Netherlands.

£20m star keen on moving to the Emirates

The Telegraph reported in midweek that Arsenal were targeting a move for Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman.

The latest on that pursuit comes courtesy of the Standard, who noted this weekend that the player was indeed keen on a move to the Premier League, and more specifically to Arsenal.

However, that is very much dependent on whether Edu and Co formally step up their interest in the forthcoming months.

There are two issues, though. Chelsea are also interested and the player is actually out of action with a knee injury until 2025. As such, a move is far more likely to occur in January, if at all.

The player is currently valued at £20m by Transfermarkt.

How Hartman could benefit Sesko

Before Sesko allegedly said 'yes' to joining Arsenal, it was likely he had two main considerations.

The first was whether he'd happily play second fiddle to Kai Havertz up top. The second was whether he'd entertain the idea of playing from the left wing.

The 21-year-old only played as a central striker last season for Leipzig, scoring 18 goals in 42 appearances but he can play on the flanks, potentially using his rangy and athletic profile to give Arsenal added impetus on the left where he can cut inside.

If that was to be Sesko's position, then Hartman could well find himself regularly linking up with him.

Sadly we won't get to see him in action at the European Championships with the Netherlands, but for those who have seen up close in the Eredivisie under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot, there are some interesting traits there.

Described as having had an "exceptional" few seasons by scout Antonio Mango, the 22-year-old is known for being a "flying left-back" who can provide high-intensity and tough tackling.

With that in mind, he already sounds like a dream for the potentially incoming Sesko. So, how do the stats paint him?

Well, compared to leagues similar to the Dutch top-flight (via FBref), Hartman ranks in the top 2% of positionally similar players for shot-creating actions per 90, the best 6% for carries, the top 1% for through balls and in the best 10% for key passes.

Any attackers in Mikel Arteta's forward line must be licking their lips at the thought of that.

Hartman vs Zinchenko: 2023/24 League Stats Stat (per 90 mins) Hartman Zinchenko Progressive carries 1.96 2.09 Progressive passes 6.61 12.0 Pass completion % 80.6% 87.6% Key passes 1.61 1.52 Crosses into penalty box 0.43 0.21 Shot-creating actions 3.83 3.51 Tackles won 1.09 1.57 Interceptions 1.22 1.05 Aerials won 1.30 1.41 Stats via FBref.

Luckily, the full-back doesn't shy away from his defensive duties either, winning 1.30 aerials per 90 minutes and ranking among the best 10% of full-backs for tackles in the attacking third of the pitch. Evidently he stays high and wins the ball back high, immediately sparking goal-scoring opportunities.

An aggressive front-foot defender, he sounds exactly like the profile of player who could benefit Sesko and potentially even take the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to the next level on the left flank.