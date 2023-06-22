Tottenham Hotspur announced their first signing of the Ange Postecoglou era last week, as they made Dejan Kulusevski's loan move a permanent one.

Although the second season of his stint in north London had not impressed as much as his first, scoring just twice, he remained an important cog of this side, and a fine option to have within the squad.

However, the Australian will be far from content to allow that to be his sole purchase of the summer, given the vast scale of the revolution that is required in north London.

He will likely look to other teams around him, akin to Manchester United and Arsenal, and hope to replicate how they have improved to steadily climb the Premier League table. This means that his transfer dealings must be shrewd and focused on a brighter future, likely relinquishing any chance of instant success to get to that level.

Investment in a younger type of player is a must, rather than those just entering their prime.

Whilst a war wages on with Newcastle United to sign James Maddison from Leicester City, another star resides within the King Power Stadium which they also seem to be working on tempting. That man is Harvey Barnes.

In acquiring this wide man, Postecoglou could copy Erik ten Hag even more than he could have imagined, by securing his very own version of Marcus Rashford to terrorise full-backs down the wing.

Would Harvey Barnes be able to emulate Marcus Rashford?

Whilst both Barnes and the England international are right-footed left-wingers, their direct play style and decisive pace and power further draw comparisons. Pundit Alan Hutton even suggested that the former was a true "livewire", to emphasise these claims.

FBref seeks to outline these similarities too, as the 25-year-old is included in the former's similar players model.

It is not just their play style that is shared though, as both boast a penchant for goalscoring from the flank.

It is likely just the comparative quality of their respective squads that led to the gulf in actual goals, as Barnes' tally of 13 is not a far cry from the 17 league goals Rashford notched, whilst one finished third and the other got relegated.

The 24-year-old shone in a lacklustre Leicester side that fell to the drop, just like Maddison, and it seems like Postecoglou has developed an interest in these downtrodden stars who have already overcome hardship in their short careers.

The £35m-rated speedster has seen both the highs and lows of English football, having been lauded in the past by Jurgen Klopp whilst his side was in form: "Barnes is probably one of the biggest talents, I’m not sure if he is respected or appreciated as much as he should be, he is an unbelievable player to be honest, a proper Leicester product."

Opta's analyst tool serves to showcase the foremost assets of such a star, with a clear emphasis on his outstanding figures for dribbles completed, shots taken and all-around goalscoring. He is a constant threat, never afraid to shoot or take on his man. Defenders will never feel comfortable around this sparkling gem, just as they never do around a certain Rashford.

With the Manchester club having finished third in their most recent term, it seems the platform is there for future success of which Rashford will be an imperative cog.

Postecoglou will hope that he too can make steady progress with each year he is in charge, using Barnes as his dynamic left-sided star to emulate an already-successful formula.