Tottenham Hotspur's various transfer interests this summer are wide-ranging, as Ange Postecoglou seeks to usher in a new era. This latest report seeks to only emphasise this.

What's the latest on Harvey Barnes to Tottenham Hotspur?

Coming from journalist Charlie Eccleshare, writing for The Athletic, he detailed a comprehensive list of the numerous options that Spurs have at their disposal for this summer window. Whilst not all will be signed, the calibre of these selections suggests they intend to shop off the top shelf in an effort to kickstart this new dynasty in north London.

However, one example of a smaller club they could poach from is Leicester City, with their two main men seemingly top targets for the Lilywhites. Their interest in James Maddison is well-founded, but it is also noted that winger Harvey Barnes remains on their list too as a potential acquisition.

With a high fee reportedly set to be commanded, given there are two years remaining on the speedster's £35k-per-week deal, his signing would likely still represent better value than the £25m unloaded to tempt Dejan Kulusevski to stay on a permanent basis.

Is Harvey Barnes better than Dejan Kulusevski?

Whilst such a small fee for Kulusevski may have seemed like a coup after his first six months in north London, the following campaign has suggested that the hype has perhaps died down for the 23-year-old dynamo.

After all, it would have been difficult to uphold his 13 goal contributions in just 18 league games, although many likely would have expected a better return than just two goals he scored last season.

Especially considering the impressive year that Barnes enjoyed for a team that fell to the drop. For all the struggles felt at Spurs, it pales in comparison to the Foxes. Yet the 25-year-old still managed to muster 13 league strikes, building on his 25 goal contributions from all competitions the term prior.

It is this gulf in consistent goalscoring that supports the notion that Barnes would mark a better deal than Kulusevski, as he not only has showcased his ability to shine no matter the form of his team but also that he has the experience needed to be a reliable star within English football.

The jury is arguably still out on the Sweden international.

To emphasise the exceptional goalscoring of the Foxes wide man, when compared to other wingers across Europe, he still ranks in the top 6% for non-penalty goals scored per 90. When compared against the same group, Kulusevski's most outstanding asset is his assists, of which he only ranks in the top 21% per 90.

To compare an admittedly unreliable maestro with someone who has instead proven himself as a consistent threat, this "dynamic" finisher, as branded by journalist Adam Goodwin, would mark a much better deal than the aforementioned one with Juventus; especially if they are to tempt him for a figure akin to his Football Transfer value, which sits at €40.4m (£35m).