This season has felt like a real slog for Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta's side have had to deal with a drop in form, questionable officiating, and a mountain of injuries, which have eviscerated their frontline.
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are all out injured, with the last two not set to return until next season, which makes the decision not to sign anyone last month look utterly absurd.
|
Arsenal's Injuries
|
Player
|
Injury
|
Potential Return
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
ACL
|
22/11/2025
|
Takehiro Tomiyasu
|
Knee Surgery
|
06/10/2025
|
Kai Havertz
|
Hamstring
|
21/07/2025
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Hamstring
|
01/04/2025
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Hamstring
|
16/03/2025
Following the loss of Havertz earlier this month, we reckon the manager would love to have one of his former forward options back in the squad, especially as he's won comparisons to Manchester City's new addition, Omar Marmoush.
Havertz's pre-injury form
It would be fair to say that Havertz is a centre-forward who divides opinion.