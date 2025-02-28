This season has felt like a real slog for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side have had to deal with a drop in form, questionable officiating, and a mountain of injuries, which have eviscerated their frontline.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are all out injured, with the last two not set to return until next season, which makes the decision not to sign anyone last month look utterly absurd.

Arsenal's Injuries

Player

Injury

Potential Return

Gabriel Jesus

ACL

22/11/2025

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Knee Surgery

06/10/2025

Kai Havertz

Hamstring

21/07/2025

Gabriel Martinelli

Hamstring

01/04/2025

Bukayo Saka

Hamstring

16/03/2025

Following the loss of Havertz earlier this month, we reckon the manager would love to have one of his former forward options back in the squad, especially as he's won comparisons to Manchester City's new addition, Omar Marmoush.

Havertz's pre-injury form

It would be fair to say that Havertz is a centre-forward who divides opinion.