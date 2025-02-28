This season has felt like a real slog for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side have had to deal with a drop in form, questionable officiating, and a mountain of injuries, which have eviscerated their frontline.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are all out injured, with the last two not set to return until next season, which makes the decision not to sign anyone last month look utterly absurd.

Arsenal's Injuries Player Injury Potential Return Gabriel Jesus ACL 22/11/2025 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee Surgery 06/10/2025 Kai Havertz Hamstring 21/07/2025 Gabriel Martinelli Hamstring 01/04/2025 Bukayo Saka Hamstring 16/03/2025

Following the loss of Havertz earlier this month, we reckon the manager would love to have one of his former forward options back in the squad, especially as he's won comparisons to Manchester City's new addition, Omar Marmoush.

Havertz's pre-injury form

It would be fair to say that Havertz is a centre-forward who divides opinion.