Arsenal fan favourite and makeshift striker Kai Havertz has heaped praise on a £30 million member of Mikel Arteta's squad, explaining how he stuns everybody at London Colney with his ability.

Arsenal held to 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on Saturday

Much to the disappointment of Arteta and the Emirates Stadium home crowd, Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on Saturday, while fellow Premier League title contenders Man City secured victory at West Ham.

With a tough run looming after the international break, Saturday lunchtime was an opportunity for Arsenal to seal another crucial three points as they look to win their first league title in 21 years and loosen City's stranglehold on domestic dominance.

In what was a thoroughly entertaining draw in north London, star midfielder Declan Rice got sent off after receiving two yellow cards, with Brighton star Joao Pedro cancelling out Havertz's excellent lobbed finish in the first half.

After their draw to Brighton, Arsenal face very tough back-to-back Premier League contests, with a crunch north London derby clash away to Tottenham on September 15 and an all-important trip to City one week later, as well as the start of the Champions League being sandwiched in between.

Arsenal's next five Premier League matches Date Tottenham Hotspur (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 20

"It was a very emotional afternoon, for sure," said Arteta on Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton.

"We started the game really well, created three or four chances that we didn’t convert. After that, we had a period with some issues, particularly with the ball and we lacked some dominance in that period.

"We then score a really good goal in a moment when we take advantage of the opponent. Then we go in at half-time, come back and we were really strong. Then the referee makes a decision that changes the course of the game. With 10 men, the team reacted unbelievably well, the stadium reacts unbelievably well and we should have won the game."

Raheem Sterling signed in a last-minute transfer to Arsenal from Chelsea after talks, but couldn't contribute yesterday as he missed the squad registration deadline.

Havertz, as evident by his terrific finish against the Seagulls, looks set to play a crucial role this season, as does club captain Martin Odegaard.

Havertz says Odegaard blows everyone away in training at Arsenal

Speaking on TNT Sports in an interview with pundit Rio Ferdinand, Havertz made a training revelation in regard to the Norwegian, who cost Arsenal just £30 million to sign from Real Madrid.

Havertz revealed that Odegaard is "ridiculous" in Arsenal training, via TBR, and often leaves those around him completely flabbergasted at the player's ability.

"I think the connection with him was there from the first second, to be honest," said Havertz.

"I loved him always as a player, I used to watch him a lot, especially the season before I came to Arsenal, when we played them.

"He’s ridiculous in what he does, not only in the game but in training, it’s crazy, like, I don’t know, you follow him and he has the ball in front of you and he just does those movements and I’m like 'where do I go now?'

"Everyone is thinking like 'how is he doing that?' He plays so simple, he plays so easy but he always, like, plays so dangerous as well."