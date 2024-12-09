Arsenal's quest for their first Premier League title in two decades just got a little bit harder over the weekend.

Mikel Arteta's side blew the chance of moving within four points of league leaders Liverpool by drawing away to Fulham in a game they really should have won.

There were poor performances from the North Londoners all over the pitch, but one of the worst offenders was Kai Havertz, who offered practically no threat at all in the number nine role.

The good news for fans is that, according to recent reports, he could have some serious competition next season, as the club have been linked with one of the most consistent strikers in Europe.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Arsenal are one of several sides interested in LOSC Lille star Jonathan David.

In fact, the report has revealed that both the Gunners and Manchester United have already held talks with the player's representatives and that while Inter Milan are currently favourites, David is eyeing up a move to England.

While the level of competition is far from ideal, the good news is that with his contract expiring in June, he'd be available for free, allowing the club to spend big elsewhere as well.

It could be a complicated transfer to get over the line, but given David's unreal ability, it is worth pursuing, especially as he could be an ideal upgrade on Havertz.

How David compares to Havertz

If David is to join Arsenal in the summer, his main obstacle to regular first-team football would undoubtedly be Havertz, as following yet another disappointing cameo appearance yesterday afternoon, Gabriel Jesus' time at the club appears to be running out.

So, with that said, how does the Canadian stack up against the German international?

Well, when it comes to the most important metric of all for a striker, output, he comes out a clear winner.

Jonathan David's recent club career Season 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 Appearances 48 40 47 23 Goals 19 26 26 17 Assists 0 4 9 3 Goal Involvements* 0.39 0.75 0.74 0.86 All Stats via Transfermarkt (*per Match)

For example, in his last four campaigns - including this one - the 24-year-old dynamo, whom journalist Tony Marinaro dubbed "one of the best strikers in the world," has scored 88 goals and provided 16 assists in 158 appearances for Lille, which equates to a marvellous average of a goal involvement every 1.59 games.

In contrast, the Gunners' number 29 has scored 46 goals and provided 15 assists in 166 appearances in the same period, which comes out to a far less impressive average of a goal involvement every 2.72 games.

Moreover, the former Gent gem has even outperformed the Aachen-born star at the international level, racking up an incredible tally of 31 goals and 18 assists for Canada in just 59 appearances, meaning he's averaging a goal involvement every 1.20 games.

The former Chelsea dynamo, on the other hand, has scored 20 goals and provided 17 assists in 55 appearances for Die Mannschaft, which equates to a goal involvement every 1.48 games.

Ultimately, while Havertz is an undeniably talented player and has been a valuable tool for Arsenal, he's not been prolific enough in front of goal, and from club to international level, David appears to be precisely that.

Therefore, the Gunners must do whatever it takes to secure the Canadian's services for free next year before someone else beats them to it.