Enzo Maresca had a brilliant start to life as a Premier League manager, guiding Chelsea on a brilliant run where they only lost to Manchester City and Liverpool in their opening 17 fixtures, leaving them second in the division behind Liverpool.

Many of the Blues' best players started the season in red-hot form, with Nicolas Jackson scoring consistently, Cole Palmer doing what he does best, and the likes of Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernández also chipping in with some important goals.

However, in recent weeks, the goals seem to have dried up, which could force the Chelsea directors to look into the transfer market, after missing out on an additional striker signing in the summer, which was clearly something they wanted after such intense interest in Victor Osimhen.

With the January window heading into its last week, the Blues will have a decision to make, whether they look to strike now or begin the groundwork to sign their striker of choice come the summer.

Chelsea looking at Premier League striker

According to reports from Simon Johnson (quoting Journalist Ben Jacobs, who spoke on an X space), Chelsea are currently in pole position to sign Ipswich Town striker, Liam Delap, although they may have to wait until the summer to do so.

Jacobs stated: "I think Chelsea are in pole position for Liam Delap, and I think they are ahead of other clubs in terms of player buy-in. One for the summer."

This suggests Chelsea are looking to do the groundwork now in order to bring Delap to the club in the summer and compete with Jackson.

This corroborates reports from Simon Phillips who who suggests that talks have taken place between the two parties regarding a deal. A cash move could take place with midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka also heading in the opposite direction.

Delap - valued at £50m - has made 23 appearances for the Tractor Boys so far this campaign, scoring eight goals, providing two assists and totalling 1,705 minutes played in his debut Premier League campaign.

How Liam Delap compares to Nicolas Jackson

Much of the goal-scoring onus has been on Jackson this season, of course, alongside Palmer, and up to now he has done well to cope with it, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 23 appearances this season.

His overall work both on and off the ball makes him a good fit for Maresca's system, but the Blues clearly need a plan B when the Senegal international isn't firing.

Christopher Nkunku has been used as another striker option this season, but a mixture of his lack of off-ball work rate, his tendency to want the ball into his feet rather than making runs in behind and the fact he isn't a natural centre-forward makes it hard for Maresca to get the best from him.

Delap vs Jackson comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Delap Jackson Goals 0.43 0.48 Assists 0.11 0.27 xG 0.34 0.60 G-xG +0.09 -0.12 Progressive Carries 1.88 2.14 Progressive Passes 0.97 1.34 Shots Total 1.87 3.26 Goals/Shot 0.17 0.15 Key Passes 0.91 1.23 Shot-Creating Actions 2.20 3.10 Aerial Duels Won 1.77 0.64 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the metrics of both strikers, you can instantly see Jackson is contributing more in the build-up, completing more progressive actions (passes and carries), creating more for others with his key passes and shot-creating actions, and providing assists for the team.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

However, in key metrics, Delap does come out on top, winning more aerial duels and finishing at a better rate (0.17 to 0.15 when comparing their goals/shot ratio).

Delap has been described as a one-man "battering ram" by Opta Analyst this season, analysing his tall, stocky build and physical prowess, mixed with his ability to carry the ball and affect the game with his excellent ball-striking.

The signing of Delap - a "super talent" in the eyes of pundit Danny Murphy - would clearly bring some much-needed physical attributes in the striker department, bringing a different profile to Jackson and therefore allowing Maresca to make tactical decisions based on the game, and which type of striker suits the game plan best.