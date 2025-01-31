Manchester United’s academy is one thing that will never fail them. The Red Devils have produced some exceptional players over the years, going back as far as the legendary Busby Babes. In the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Class of ‘92 rose to fame, and, more recently, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay have flown the Carrington flag.

Nowadays, Ruben Amorim’s squad includes Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and, more recently, Toby Collyer, who have become important first-team players at Old Trafford. They are blessed with academy talent, which has been the case for decades.

Incredibly, the Red Devils might battle it out towards the end of the transfer window to resign another former academy star.

United target former academy graduate

The player in question here is Lille and England international midfield Angel Gomes. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the French club, and it could leave the door open for a potential return to the Premier League.

At least, that is according to a report from Caught Offside. They claim that United ‘have thrown their hat into the ring’ in an attempt to re-sign Gomes before the January transfer window closes on Monday. A price is not clear at this stage, but Gomes’ contract expires next summer, so the fee could be fairly cheap.

However, they are not believed to be the only side targeting a move for the Englishman. London clubs Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have already eyed up a move, as have fellow Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

He is also of interest to German sides Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, ensuring it will be a battle for the Red Devils, who may need to move quickly - as per the report.

Why Gomes would be a good signing

Should the Red Devils get the deal for Gomes done, it could be an excellent signing. Before looking at his current season with Lille, let's address his United career to date. He played ten times for his boyhood club, making his debut as a 16-year-old in 2017, becoming the youngest United debutant in over 60 years.

This season, the now 24-year-old has been an important player for Lille, although has struggled with injuries. He has played 18 times for the French side this term, scoring twice and grabbing an assist, with one strike coming in the Champions League against Feyenoord in the 6-1 win.

It would be a happy homecoming for Gomes, who has changed a lot since leaving Old Trafford. He is incredibly versatile in midfield, able to play as a number ten, or even as a defensive midfielder.

Indeed, that is similar to another United academy graduate in the current squad, Mainoo. The 19-year-old has been making waves since first breaking into the team in 2023/24, and could now be considered a key player in Amorim’s side.

Like Gomes, an extremely press-resistant and progressive player, Mainoo can play in several positions in midfield. Most recently, he thrived as a number ten on Thursday night in the Europa League but can play deeper, too.