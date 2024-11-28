Leeds United have made the perfect start to their Championship campaign this time around, sitting top of the table after the first 17 outings in 2024/25.

Daniel Farke’s side appear to have put last season’s play-off final heartbreak behind them, looking a step above the vast majority of sides in the division.

The Whites have only tasted defeat twice, against Burnley and Millwall, winning ten matches in the process, which includes a six-game run of consecutive victories at Elland Road.

Last night was no different, with goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Dan James securing yet another three points, strengthening their grip on top spot at the summit of the table.

However, their recent success has been even more impressive after their transfer window in the summer following their failure to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds’ transfer window in the summer of 2024

Crysencio Summerville played a vital role in Leeds’ success last season, setting the Championship alive week in and week out with his mesmerising performances.

The 23-year-old scored 20 times whilst registering nine assists in the process, leading the club to a play-off place before their eventual defeat to Southampton at Wembley.

Given their failure to return to the top flight, coupled with his Championship Player of the Year award, it was highly unlikely he would remain in Yorkshire, joining West Ham United for a fee in the region of £25m.

He wasn’t the only star to depart Farke’s side, with fellow attacker Georginio Rutter departing to join Brighton and Hove Albion for £40m after his own run of seven goals and 15 assists - with the latter the highest of any player in the division.

Youngster Archie Gray was the third major sale that window, joining Tottenham Hotspur for around £30m after his breakthrough year, which saw him feature in a variety of roles, such as central midfielder and even right-back.

Whilst the three departures saw the club bank over £100m - a staggering figure for a second-tier side - it left huge holes all over the pitch and cast doubt over their promotion aspirations for the current campaign.

However, a portion of the money was reinvested back into the playing squad, with one of the new additions setting the Championship alight after his summer transfer.

The player who has become a bargain for Leeds

Before his summer move, very few Leeds supporters would have heard of the name Ao Tanaka, but it’s safe to say a couple of months into his spell in Yorkshire that he’s slowly becoming a fan-favourite.

The 26-year-old Japanese star joined in a £3m deal from German side Fortuna Düsseldorf over the off-season in an attempt to provide added squad depth in the midfield department.

However, injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Illia Gruev have catapulted him into the limelight, giving him the opportunity to demonstrate his skill set.

Tanaka has been one of the stars of the side so far this campaign, with analyst Ben Mattinson dubbing the talent as “one of the best signings in the Championship” this summer, with his display last night evidence of why he’s been so impressive.

During his 90-minute display in the win over Luton, he completed 114 passes - the most of any player in the division to date, and the most of any Leeds player since 2013/14, according to Opta.

He also achieved a tally of 133 touches, winning four duels and two tackles as he helped Farke’s side extend their current winning run on home soil.

Ao Tanaka's stats for Leeds against Luton Town Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 133 Passes completed 114/119 Duels won 4/8 Tackles won 2 Interceptions 2 Fouls won 2 Stats via SofaScore

The boss was full of praise for his midfielder after the final whistle, dubbing him an “unbelievable signing” - a statement hard to disagree with given his impact in the absence of two crucial first-team members.

"He is an unbelievable signing so far. Quality with and without the ball is outstanding. He's not played in a top league yet he delivers like this in a shirt so heavy it's outstanding. Character is relaxed and laid back."

Given his recent form for the Whites, the likes of Ampadu and Gruev will massively struggle to dislodge Tanaka from his current role, potentially holding the key to any potential success come the end of the campaign.

However, his form will undoubtedly attract major interest over the coming months, with the Japanese ace potentially becoming the next star to depart Elland Road for a mammoth fee should they fail to win promotion once more this year.