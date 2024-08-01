High on Manchester United's priority list before the start of the next Premier League campaign, is finding the perfect partner for their jewel in the crown, Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo who made 35 appearances in his debut senior season at the club, scored five goals, and provided three assists. His stellar season earned him his first England call up, making the squad for Euro 2024, and even starting four games at the tournament.

This is the level of talent INEOS are working around the clock to find a partner for, so they can fully unlock his potential, and create a midfield for the present and future success of the club.

Man Utd's search for a midfielder

According to a report from TEAMtalk, United are interested in free agent, Adrien Rabiot, who has set his sights on joining Erik ten Hag's side, despite interest from Liverpool and Chelsea in the midfielder.

The reports suggest Rabiot hasn't yet decided his future, as he is looking for a 'lucrative' contract, as it will likely be his last significant contract as a player. The 29-year-old is reportedly after wages similar to Casemiro's £10.5m a year.

Rabiot made 35 appearances last season for Juventus in all competitions, scoring five goals, providing three assists, and totalling 3,012 minutes of football.

A potential Rabiot and Mainoo partnership

Rabiot was said to have the "strength of [Paul] Pogba" by legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, whilst also stating he has the "dynamism of Marchisio". Comparisons to such legendary Juventus players, one of whom is also ex-United, is very heavy praise indeed.

And now it could be time for Rabiot to make the same move as his compatriot, leaving Juventus (as a free agent) and making the move over to Manchester. But how could the Frenchman - who is also a towering presence like the 6 foot 3 Pogba - provide balance alongside academy star Mainoo?

Rabiot vs Mainoo comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Rabiot Mainoo Non-Penalty Goals 0.17 0.14 Assists 0.10 0.05 Progressive Passes 4.07 3.02 Progressive Carries 2.44 1.19 Tackles 1.97 2.24 Aerials Won 1.83 0.87 Stats taken from FBref

The first standout factor for this duo would be their height difference, Mainoo measuring at 5 foot 9, compared to the lofty 6 foot 4 frame of Rabiot. The little and large duo would provide a good balance for mobility and aerial prowess in the middle of the park, Rabiot averaging 1.83 aerials won per 90.

Both players do like to get forward, ranking in the top 20% for Non-Penalty Goals among midfielders in the top five leagues. Therefore, this could leave gaps in behind, and they would have to form a dynamic of which one sits, and which one attacks the box alongside skipper, Bruno Fernandes.

Mainoo's ability to beat his man, even in tight zones, makes him a powerful weapon further forward, completing 1.46 successful take-ons per 90, and ranking in the top 8% for this metric among midfielders in the top five leagues.

The France international could prove to be a good fit for the Red Devils, adding height, power and dynamism alongside Mainoo - as well as Fernandes - in midfield. However, it would be interesting to see which one takes the more defensive role, or if perhaps a number six was to accompany them in a midfield three.