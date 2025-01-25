After weeks of miserable football and worse results, Tottenham Hotspur picked up a much-needed victory on Thursday night.

Ange Postecoglou's side travelled to Hoffenheim knowing that a win was imperative to keep their hopes of automatically qualifying for the next round of the Europa League alive, and while it wasn't straightforward, that's just what they did.

While there were several good performances on the night, club co-vice captain James Maddison really stood out, scoring and assisting a goal.

The Englishman hasn't been at his mercurial best in recent months, but Thursday night reminded everyone just how good he can be, and fortunately for him, the manager and the fans for that matter, recent reports have linked Spurs with a player who'd be the perfect teammate for him.

Tottenham chase midfield maestro

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham have maintained their strong interest in LOSC Lille star Angel Gomes.

In positive developments for the North Londoners, the report has revealed that the England international now favours a move to them over other suitors, including West Ham United and Manchester United.

However, while the team could do with some reinforcements this month, it would appear as if the Lilywhites are working on a pre-contract agreement for the 24-year-old, as with his £11k-per-week contract expiring in the summer, he'll be available for free.

It might not be what the team needs at this moment, but signing a player of Gomes' ability for nothing is an excellent bit of business, especially as he could help Maddison play at his best more often.

Why Gomes would be a dream teammate for Maddison

So, it would probably be fair to say that the Maddison we saw against Hoffenheim on Thursday night was the one that fans want to see more of.

The tenacious midfielder who can kickstart attacks from nothing, play a killer ball in behind for his teammates, or break the lines himself to put the ball in the back of the net.

However, for fans to see more of that, the former Leicester City star needs an extremely dependable midfielder to play alongside him, someone who can help out offensively but is also talented and disciplined enough to help out in build-up and defensive situations, which is where Gomes comes in to play.

The former Manchester United prospect has spent much of his career playing in either attacking or central midfield, and as such, has the skill set to influence all phases of play and could, therefore, platform his compatriot to focus on happenings at the sharp end of the pitch.

For example, FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, places him in the top 5% of attacking midfielders and wingers for shots blocked.

Gomes' FBref Scout Report Statistics Per 90 Percentile Pass Completion 86.6% Top 1% Successful Take-On % 57.9% Top 1% Carries 45.40 Top 3% Passes into the Final Third 4.86 Top 4% Shots Blocked 0.23 Top 5% Progressive Passes 6.69 Top 6% Switches 0.61 Top 6% All Stats via FBref

Moreover, an article from the Coaches Voice last September praised him for his pressing and counter-pressing ability, which in a Postecoglou system could be game-changing.

However, while he can help break up play and help defend central spaces, the "special" 24-year-old, as dubbed by former manager Jocelyn Gourvennec, can also help the Lilywhites and Maddison in attacking situations, as exemplified by FBref placing him in the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers for pass completion and successful take-on percentage, the top 3% for carries, the top 4% for passes into the final third, the top 6% for progressive passes, switches and more, all per 90.

Ultimately, signing Gomes in the summer would be an excellent idea for Spurs and Maddison, as the Lille star would platform the Coventry-born star through his defensive efforts and assist him with his brilliant passing range.